It's been a long, winding road of a season, but we have finally reached the postseason.
Four teams were able to fight their way into the playoffs with Port Charlotte, Venice, Charlotte and Lemon Bay still alive.
Port Charlotte capped off year with the most regular season wins in program history, Charlotte got a senior night victory, Lemon Bay won a win-or-go-home matchup with North Port, DeSoto fell in a rivalry clash and Venice had a bye.
Here's how it affected the rankings:
1. Port Charlotte (9-1, Last week: 1): The Pirates finished with nine wins for the first time in program history after a 29-21 win over Palmetto Ridge. They ended up second in the region in RPI and earned the fifth seed for Friday's opening of the postseason.
2. Venice (5-4, Last week: 2): It wasn't a banner year for the Indians, but they still made the playoffs and are hoping their brutal schedule challenged them enough to make a deep postseason run.
3. Charlotte (7-3, Last week: 3): The Tarpons came out and picked up some late-season momentum with a 37-0 win over Island Coast. They haven't fared well in the bigger games so far this season, but the playoffs mean a blank slate as they enter as the No. 6 seed.
4. DeSoto (6-4, Last week: 4): DeSoto was on a five game win streak coming down the stretch, but fell in back-to-back weeks and just narrowly missed the playoffs. Last week they were picked apart by rival Hardee, which ended their season.
5. Lemon Bay (3-7, Last week: 5): Not many teams make the playoffs after starting 0-7, but the Mantas are unique. Their tough start to the season paid off in the RPI rankings and Lemon Bay won three straight to close out the regular season, including a 17-14 victory over North Port on Friday.
6. North Port (1-9, Last week: 6): North Port's youth showed many times this season, but the offense was beginning to gel as the season pushed toward the end. That might be a bright spot for next year.
