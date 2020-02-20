PORT CHARLOTTE — The Port Charlotte High School boys basketball team set the tone of its Region 5A-3 quarterfinal game against Blake of Tampa on Thursday with its first possession.
It lasted nearly three minutes, and though it resulted in just one point, it certainly threw Blake, which came in averaging 69 points per game, for a loop, and off its game.
The result was a victory for the fourth-seeded Pirates, who held off the Yellowjackets 41-39 to advance to the semifinals against top-seeded Clearwater, which beat Mariner of Cape Coral. 61-47.
Playing against an athletic team like Blake with one of the top players in the state in Emmanuel Sharp, there was little margin for error for the Pirates (17-9), but they were able to control the momentum and the ball, foregoing an occasional easy bucket to eat more time off the clock and frustrate the Yellowjackets.
“Sharp is such a great player, and when he starts to see the ball go through the hoop, he can hurt us and put up 40,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “We focused on patience and detail and discipline, and as I learned in 27 years of coaching, if you don’t touch the ball, it’s hard to get any rhythm.”
The key was to contain Sharp, a sophomore who came in averaging 32.4 points per game, but only managed 18 on just three field goals while playing much of the game in foul trouble.
Gerald Robinson, who guarded him, said as one of the top defensive players in the area, he had to take on their best.
“I had to do what I had to do to keep the team in the game. We had some guys hit some big shots to get us the dub,” Robinson said. “We held the ball and they got mad really quick and we got into his head.”
The game was a slog in the first half, and it was tied at 18 at the half. Port Charlotte got going in the third, outscoring Blake 12-7, with threes from Robinson and Alex Perry (17 points), to give the Pirates a 30-25 lead after three.
Blake wasn’t done. Sharp tied the game at 32 with a field goal with 4:04 remaining. However, Logan Rogers hit a huge 3 with 3:36 remaining to give the Pirates the lead for good, with a Perry dunk in the final minute (after the Pirates chewed up another two minutes of clock) the exclamation point.
“Kids want to see the ball and score. But the game is more than scoring. It’s about finding a way to win. Our boys did that,” Rhoten said.
Blake coach Derrick Sharp, said his young team (with no seniors) lost its poise early.
“The pace and Emmanuel getting three fouls frustrated us. We haven’t played a game where a team held the ball the first three minutes,” Sharp said. “It’s hard to get the guys to understand the need for discipline and to stay focused. They played the system. There’s no shot clock. Can’t be made at them. They won the game.”
