Port Charlotte played a perfect first half on Tuesday against visiting DeSoto County.
That’s a big reason why the Pirates’ starters found themselves on the bench less than a minute into the third quarter with coach Kip Rhoten starring daggers into their eyes.
Port Charlotte won the game, 68-37, but took its foot off the gas after taking a 37-10 halftime lead. It was not something Rhoten cared to see from the group, however natural it might have been to coast just a little bit.
“They’re 15-, 16-year-old teenagers and what I’m trying to get them to understand is, first, there’s no guarantees we’ll play,” Rhoten said. “All it takes is one phone call and we’re not playing. We’ve been through that a lot this year, but also next week, it’s district tournament time and so you don’t want them to get bad habits.”
Throughout the remainder of the game, Rhoten substituted wholesale, sending the starters back on the floor then pulling them back to the bench following a sloppy sequence.
DeSoto County had a little bit to do with that during the second half. After struggling to find the rim to begin the game, Kiemar Richardson began asserting himself inside while Nazir Gilchrist gained confidence shooting while under pressure.
Richardson finished with just 8 points and 6 rebounds, but also blocked five shots. Gilchrist led the Bulldogs (8-11) with 13 points, hitting contested 3-point shots and getting to the foul line.
“(Richardson) was a defensive stopper tonight,” DeSoto coach Darrel Nicklow said. “He protected the rim. (Gilchrist) started shooting the basketball. He thinks because they’re on him, he can’t shoot it that way. He’s got to shoot the basketball.”
Port Charlotte (13-3) got a huge game out of sophomore Caleb Campos, who led the team with 22 points and 9 rebounds. He scored 11 points in each half.
“You can see it in practice,” Rhoten said of Campos. “He’s working and he’s working and he’s working. He got an opportunity to get some good minutes in and it showed. I’m proud of him.”
For both teams, the game was as much about next week’s district tournament as it was a one-off, non-district game on a Tuesday night.
“You don’t want them to get complacent and that’s really what it’s about,” Rhoten said. “The game gets a little lopsided but you don’t want them to get sloppy because, hey, it’s tournament time.”
Nicklow said playing a team like Port Charlotte just before the district tournament was a great way to get the Bulldogs ready for what is to come.
“That just shows us how much harder we have to work as a team,” Nicklow said. “We figured some things out here down the stretch. We’re practicing for next week and we didn’t quit. We competed. We took better shots. We did what we needed to do so I like our chances.”
Three other Pirates reached double figures alongside Campos. Navari Johnson had 14, Logan Rogers 13 and Alex Perry 11. Port Charlotte plays host to Community Christian on Thursday to close out the regular season.
DeSoto County travels to McKeel Academy on Thursday, then wraps up the regular season at home Friday against Frostproof.
