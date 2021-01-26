PORT CHARLOTTE — A couple of months into the season, the Port Charlotte girls basketball team looked less like the Lady Pirates and more like the Bad News Bears.
Jenesis Roberts and Ashley Pleski each tore their ACL, Madyson Ratliff had her tonsils taken out and then, Laela Price was in a car crash and wound up with several herniated discs.
Adding to the misfortune, star forward Bryanna Griffiths (illness) was absent from Tuesday night’s home game against Venice — a game the Pirates won, 48-34, at Port Charlotte High School.
“We had some stuff we had to get through as a team,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “I have two JV girls, one that I’ve moved up full-time because of all the injuries. We’ve been scrambling.
“It’s just been a pity party. The girls have been bickering a little with each other. We had to have a little sit-down and tell them, ‘Hey, it’s about the team, it’s not about the individual. These are the cards we’re dealt. We have to play them.’”
Port Charlotte opened the year 7-7 as it dealt with the early-season losses — losing to Lemon Bay, Venice and North Port.
Over the past couple weeks, however, the Pirates have started winning.
Beginning with a 64-36 win over Mariner on Jan. 7, they’ve won seven of the past eight games — allowing 36.75 points per game over that stretch.
That defense was on full display on Tuesday night.
The Indians scored 14 second-half points — including just three in the fourth quarter — as the Pirates defense held them in check.
Aryianna Lockey-Progl led the Pirates with four steals while Alysa Taylor controlled the post, blocking six shots.
Delaini Morris did her best Griffiths impression — leading the team with 17 points and 13 rebounds — while Taylor Paille added seven rebounds.
“She’s been huge,” Progl said of Morris’ play. “I told the girls, ‘With Bry not here, we’re missing a double-double. I don’t need one of you to do it, though. All I need is for you guys to step up a little more. Losing her for the game is tough.’
“Venice is a very disciplined team. They might not be lightning-fast, but they get the job done.”
Trailing, 27-20, at halftime, Venice made a run to open the third quarter.
Jayda Lanham made a free-throw, Kylie Poole hit a 3-pointer, Makenna Wright made a layup and Lanham made a pair of free-throws, and all of the sudden, Venice led, 28-27.
That would be short-lived, though, as Emily Larson hit an and-one and Morris made a pair of buckets to close out the quarter.
From there on, Magdalena Daukaus made a layup and Jo Winters made a free-throw in the fourth quarter for Venice as the lead became too much to come back from.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said. “(Lockey-Progl) was good with the ball, (Morris) was shooting the ball well. (Taylor) protects the rim so well. I can’t tell you how many we missed right there.
“All I care about is Tuesday (when district playoffs begin). We’ve already won 15 games. It’s all about Tuesday. This week does not matter. This loss will help us get better for next week. If we win 15 games just to lose next week, what was it for?”
