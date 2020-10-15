CAPE CORAL – Port Charlotte dominated from start to finish to win its fourth consecutive district title Thursday, sweeping Ida Baker 25-15, 25-17, 25-15.
Azyah Dailey closed out the match with an ace on a jump serve to hand the Pirates the Class 5A-District 11 title.
Pirates coach Christine Burkhart said Dailey came to her asking to jump serve and gave her the go-ahead. It paid off.
“We had this big thing about taking care of the ball and so we wanted zero service errors tonight,” Burkhart said.
The Pirates had just one service error.
“Our losses this season were usually due to our errors, so they are finally clicking and realizing how important it is to care for the ball,” Burkhart said.
The Pirates’ fourth title comes after an improbable season of COVID-19 scares and a 23-match schedule loaded with bruising opponents and crammed into a tight window.
“This has been such a trying season between not knowing it was going to happen, then creating such a grueling schedule,” Burkhart said. “The four-peat makes it all worth it. Many of these girls started together when I ran my club (Prime Time Volleyball). This was their year.”
The Pirates (9-16) will play host to Naples on Wednesday in the first round of regionals. Naples (11-7) was swept by Barron Collier in the 5A-District 12 final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.