PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte baseball coach Rodney Taylor decided on this Senior Night, he would let all his seniors pitch one inning.
At first, it didn’t look like a very good decision, but the Pirates got their feet under them, played great defense and allowed Imagine to run themselves out of innings for a 6-4 victory.
Devon Collier overcame a disastrous start on the mound to drive in the game-tying and game-winning runs at the plate, making those traditional final trips around the bases sweeter.
Taylor said the night was about having fun and doing things one wouldn’t ordinarily do, like pitching kids who hadn’t pitched before or playing them in different positions.
“This is their night, win or lose. It’s their night and that’s what they wanted to do,” Taylor said. “Some of them had never pitched before in a varsity game, we had a rotation where everyone was going. It was about having fun.”
Collier started for Port Charlotte (9-11) and got in trouble by giving up a single, a walk and an RBI single from Joseph Standford to give Imagine a 1-0 lead.
Two batters later, Jay Murphy drove home a pair with a single.
“We didn’t come out warm at all,” Collier said. “I didn’t throw bullpen and that was tough and what happens when you don’t warm up.”
Trailing 4-0, Port Charlotte responded in the bottom of the first with four of its own against Imagine starter Hunter Call. Jeremie Swafford ripped a two-run double while Scott Nagy and Collier contributed RBI groundouts.
Just as everyone thought the game would go until midnight, things settled down as the Pirates pitchers were helped out by two double plays, a slick put-out at third following an error, a rare 9-3 put-out and a pickoff at second.
The Pirates took the lead in the third when Joseph Miller reached on an error and scored on Collier’s RBI single, then added another run in the fourth when they executed a double-steal, with Swafford stealing home to make it 6-4.
Imagine (6-9) put runners on second and third with one out in the seventh, but was unable to push anyone across.
Swafford scored twice, had two hits and drove in two while pitching the final two innings to earn the save. Kayvon Santana had two hits and scored a run for Imagine.
For Collier, it was about playing one more home game with his teammates.
“It was fun. I got to play another game with my boys. What I couldn’t do on the mound, I made up for with the bat,” Collier said. “That’s what these four years were about, playing with the boys. You don’t take that for granted.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.