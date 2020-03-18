Tyler Zylstra was having the kind of season many high school pitchers dream of, helping a young Port Charlotte High School baseball team overcome a sluggish start.
But his season, along with the seasons of everyone else in the state, came to a grinding halt last week as the coronavirus enveloped the nation, causing a pause (and the possible cancellation) to the rest of the spring schedule.
The senior had been the most dominant pitcher for the Pirates this season. He has struck out 40 batters in just 20 1/3 innings, which led the district and made him one fifth in the state, giving up 11 runs (nine earned), 19 hits and eight walks with a 3.10 ERA.
Zylstra said having the season come to a halt just as he was getting his groove was a huge disappointment.
“I have mixed feelings. The school board made the right move, but they’re taking away something I love and the nine guys who play with me love,” Zylstra said last week. “Hopefully it doesn’t last the whole season. I’m leading the district in strikeouts.”
Pirate coach Rodney Taylor praised his pitcher's leadership and mound presence.
“He’s been lights out for us. He’s been with us for four years and to watch him grow not only on the field mentally and how he carries himself on the mound, he’s really grown up a lot,” Taylor said.
As a freshman, Zylstra started out on JV but after mowing teams down at that level and posting a 10-0 record, he moved up to varsity later that season.
After struggling his sophomore year on a very young squad, Zylstra bounced back as a junior on a senior-dominated squad, going 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA, striking out 56 in 40 innings on a team that went 18-9.
Zylstra, who had always struggled with wildness, adjusted his delivery and started pitching to contact to get more outs, more efficiently. He discovered that not only was he walking fewer batters, but striking out more, nearly two an inning.
“I’m lucky enough to not only pitch to contact, but I can also get kids out with fastballs and offspeed (stuff). I’ve developed a slider and it’s become my offspeed pitch mixed with the fastball,” Zylstra said.
It also helps to have a battery mate who had your ear every second of every day: His brother, Ethan, a freshman who is also among the team’s leading hitters.
“It’s different. It helps being brothers sometimes. If I don’t do something right, there’s more of a consequence (than) if he wasn’t my brother,” Ethan said. “We have more love for each other than the normal player, though.”
Zylstra plans to play college ball at Polk State College for two years in hopes of getting picked up by a larger school or even drafted into the pros.
