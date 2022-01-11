PORT CHARLOTTE – Jayshon Platt scored 19 points while his younger brother Deylen added 10 as Venice pulled away late to defeat an undermanned Port Charlotte 50-39 Tuesday at the Pirate Cove in a non-district matchup.
The Indians (4-7) overcame a slow start and what head coach Michael Montgomery described as a horrendous shooting night by forcing turnovers against an inexperienced Pirates backcourt with two freshmen and playing without its best player again.
“We’re predicated on speed. We didn’t run one offensive play tonight, we wanted to run.” Montgomery said. “I said if we can ramp up the intensity, that’s how we have to do it.”
Port Charlotte (7-7) played without Alex Perry, who was down with his bad ankle, leaving juniors Bode Stewart and Caleb Campos to lead the team that suited up just nine players, three of them freshmen.
In the beginning, it seemed to work as Stewart scored seven of his team-high 15 points early and the Pirates played slow ball to take an early 9-4 lead.
However, the Platts got going and the Indians upped the intensity, outscoring Port Charlotte 15-8 in the second quarter to go up 19-17 at the break. Campos kept Port Charlotte in it with a par of threes.
The same thing happened in the third, but the inability to score easy baskets (and going 1 for 7 from the line) only gave Venice a 28-25 lead after three. But the Indians finally broke down the Pirates, who couldn’t break the press or find a third scorer behind Campos and Stewart until it was too late as Venice upped the lead to as much as 13 as Jayshon Platt and Austin Bray finally started to hit shots.
“You can only slow down the game so long if they’re pressing you. Their inexperience showed. They committed a lot of turnovers, but we didn’t capitalize on a lot of them,” Montgomery said. “When you play Port Charlotte, its going to be a defensive game. But we should’ve had 70 points, easy.”
Campos added 11 for the Pirates, who coach Kit Rhoten said got a lot better from this game, even if the score went against them.
“The transition points got us. We were down two and they got six points on transition like that,” Rhoten said. “I’m proud of my boys. They fought hard, but we had three freshmen running around out there.
