SARASOTA — Jayshon Platt was sick of losing.
After going 10-4 with the Venice High football team this fall, wins have been harder to come by on the boys basketball team for the junior guard and his teammates.
So when the Indians were trailing Braden River, 53-52, with five minutes to play on Tuesday evening, Platt knew he had to do something.
From that point on, he scored 13 straight points for the Indians, overwhelming the Pirates with scoring as Venice (3-5) pulled away for a 65-60 win.
“I hate to lose, but we have to find a way to win every game,” said Platt, who led Venice with 19 points. “We have to find it.
“(Tonight) it was too close the whole game. We needed a lead at the end.”
The Indians entered the the Suncoast Holiday Classic at Riverview High at 2-4 and added another loss to their record on Monday after taking Durant (No. 30 in Florida) to the wire in a 68-67 defeat.
Again on Tuesday, Venice was locked in a back-and-forth battle.
The Indians and Pirates traded leads all throughout the first three quarters as Myles Weston (13 points, 7 rebounds) and Tristan Burroughs (10 points, 10 rebounds) paced Venice and Brandon Swann (18 points, including five 3-pointers) helped Braden River keep up.
The Pirates, however, started to take control of the game as the fourth quarter opened.
Already holding a four-point lead, Braden River was keeping the Indians at arms’ length until Venice coach Mike Montgomery called a timeout with a handful of minutes to play.
“I had the conversation with (Jayshon) tonight,” Montgomery said. “I told him, ‘Hey, Jay, it’s time.’ That’s all I said was, ‘Enough. It’s time to win.’ And he said, ‘OK.’ He can do that. I just need him to do it a little more often.”
Platt started with a 3-pointer from the wing, then another, made two free-throws, hit an and-one and made another pair of free-throws.
In those same five minutes, Braden River made two free-throws and three layups, threatening to spoil another Indians win. This time, however, Venice kept its composure — committing just one turnover down the stretch — to hold on until the final buzzer.
The Indians will have a chance to leave the Suncoast Holiday Classic at 2-1 when it plays Hardee at 4:30 this afternoon.
“We have not worked on any end-of-game situations,” Montgomery said of closing out tight wins. “We were having the conversation about it after (Monday night’s) game, saying we need to break down and do some situational stuff.
“I’ve got to get the ball in Jayshon’s and Myles’ hands at the end of the game. It’s that simple. They don’t turn it over. They take care of the ball. We need to get the ball in their hands.”
