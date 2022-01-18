VENICE — For the past three-plus years, Jayshon Platt and Myles Weston couldn’t get away from one another if they tried.
Since they were freshmen, the two Venice High seniors have played football in the fall, basketball in the winter and have run track in the spring. It was only a matter of time until they became friends.
“We’re together every single day until we leave for college,” Weston said of his friendship with Platt. “Us being friends has definitely made us better athletes. Even outside of practice we’ll be outside going 1v1 against each other. It’s been fun.”
Platt and Weston first met playing Pop Warner and travel basketball in middle school, but they didn't spend much time together until high school. At Venice, the teammates see each other during school, at practices and games, they travel together across the state and country, and sometimes, they just hang out.
Over the years, they’ve learned some things about each other that many people don’t know — like how Weston is a surprisingly good singer or how Platt lets his competitive edge show no matter what video game he’s playing.
The two friends also often share the screen on TikTok, where they dance for Platt’s 440-plus thousand followers.
“We went to a Lemon Bay football game and then we went back to Myles’s house, and I don’t know how TikTok came up, but we made an account and a couple videos,” Platt said. “After like a week it started to blow up.”
From a bird’s eye view, it might be hard to tell the two apart.
Weston, a receiver-turned-cornerback on the gridiron and a guard on the hardwood, stands at 5-foot-11.5 inches and weighs 170 pounds. He is the son of Rhondy Weston, who played defensive tackle for the Florida Gators before a career in the NFL.
Platt, a receiver/returner/part-time cornerback in football and a guard in basketball, stands at 6-0.5 inches tall and weighs 178 pounds. He is the son of Dishon Platt, who starred as a receiver for Charlotte High.
The teammates entered Venice with the expectations to live up to their family names, but the opportunities didn’t come right away for either one.
Relegated to junior varsity as freshmen, both Platt and Weston were promoted to the varsity football team as sophomores but had to contend with older players for snaps.
Then, on the hardwood, it took each player some time to become the stars they are today — finally breaking out in their junior seasons as the team’s leading scorers.
Last season, Weston averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while Platt averaged 13.1 points per game while making 59% of his shots for the 13-10 Indians.
“I was more sure of Jayshon than Myles in the beginning just because of Jayshon’s skillset as a freshman,” said Venice boys basketball coach Mike Montgomery. “As a freshman and a sophomore, Myles was kind of a small, skinny kid. You look at his dad, and you’re like, ‘Holy crap, when is this kid gonna grow?’
“After we got to see them play their sophomore year, though, it was evident that they were gonna be the backbone of the team for the next two years, and there was no two ways about it.”
Platt and Weston are similar in terms of their composition and athleticism, but there are some differences. Weston said Platt has a “natural quick twitch” that makes him hard to defend, while Platt said Weston has a rare combination of both strength and speed.
They put those differences to the test this year as Weston — new to playing cornerback this past football season — tried to lock down Platt during practice.
“I’m not gonna lie, (Platt) won the matchups,” said Weston, who recently committed to play football for Mercer. “As far as guarding someone and having to stay in front of them, Jayshon is the best receiver I’ve seen all year. It made me way better having to guard him every day.”
Meanwhile Platt has earned scholarship offers from Navy, West Michigan and others.
Since first becoming teammates with Venice in the fall of 2018, Platt and Weston have talked about what they want to accomplish together. Many of the items on that list — become starters for the varsity teams, earn a Division-I offer in football and win a football state championship — have already been done.
However, there remains one thing left to do.
The Indians have never won a district championship in basketball with Platt and Weston on the team, and they’re confident they can change that.
“It’s crazy how good we could be if they could play with us for a full season,” Montgomery said of Platt and Weston, who missed the first seven games of the season while playing football. “It’s also crazy how much these guys love basketball. Two hours after they won a state championship in football, they were asking me if they could get in the gym the next day.”
The 7-7 Indians have gone 3-3 against tough competition since Platt, Weston and other football players returned to the team in late December.
Six games — including a game at Cardinal Mooney on Thursday at 7 p.m. — remain in the regular season before the district playoffs begin on Feb. 8 and two senior guards go on one last run together against a field that includes teams like Riverview (14-4), Gulf Coast (10-7) and North Port (10-7).
“I think this is the best team we’ve had,” Platt and Weston said at the same time.
“I want to bring what we have from football to basketball, I really do,” Platt continued. “I want to win our first district championship, and go beyond that.”
