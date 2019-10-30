It’s nearly playoff time for high school football in Florida, as Friday marks the regular season finale for most area teams.
Port Charlotte, Charlotte and Venice will make the postseason barring any unforeseen changes to the Florida High School Athletic Association RPI rankings, and the fate of Lemon Bay and DeSoto County hang in the balance, while North Port is on the outside looking in.
In the playoffs, it’s do or die and several local stars will play a big role in defining how their team’s seasons are remembered.
Logan Rogers (Port Charlotte quarterback): Rogers’ improvement has helped take the Pirates from sitting out last year’s playoffs to one of the top area teams in 2019.
He’s been responsible for 18 touchdowns (9 passing, 9 rushing) while passing for 990 yards and rushing for 496. In the win over Charlotte, he passed for a score and ran for two more to help his team hold on for the win.
If Rogers can have more performances like that going forward, he should be able to give the Pirates enough points to make a deep run in the playoffs — especially playing with a defense that’s allowed just 18.9 points per game.
Da’Marion Escort (Venice running back): Just a sophomore, Escort won the starting job toward the end of Venice’s regular season in his first year playing varsity football.
Playing against some of the top competition in the state — and nation — he’s rushed for 464 yards and 5 TDs on just 83 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and has proven to be a tough blocker in pass protection at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds.
With the Indians unlikely to get quarterback Nico DallaCosta back for the playoffs, it will be important to have a strong rushing attack to lean on, and Escort has proven he’s capable.
But if he’s up for the challenge in his first varsity season remains to be seen.
Jeremiah Harvey (Charlotte athlete): Harvey thrives in the defensive secondary, forcing turnovers and shutting down opposing drives seemingly at will. Last week in a must-win game against Southeast, Harvey put the game away by intercepting a pass to open the second-half and then running in the game-winning score.
He’s rushed for three scores, caught three and even threw a 27-yard pass this year.
If Harvey can bring that dynamic playmaking ability into the postseason, he has the chance to single-handedly alter the course of the Tarpons’ season.
Malachi Wideman (Venice wide receiver): One of the most athletic football players in Florida, Wideman has made catches in double and even triple coverage look like a walk in the park.
The 6-foot-5 football and basketball FSU commit can leap with the best of them and the Indians haven’t shied away from maximizing that ability — going to him for 52 catches, 731 yards and 8 TDs along with punt return duties.
Not only will Wideman likely be the key weapon in Venice’s offense this postseason, but his presence alone should open up plays for the Indians when it counts most.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte athlete): Though Luther is primarily a safety for the Pirates, he’s made plays in every facet of the game.
He’s forced four turnovers on defense, scored touchdowns as a running back and as a receiver and has also blocked six kicks.
But with a strong offense that already features Rogers, running back Ja’Nyrein Washington and wide receiver Dylan Lockhart, it may only take an interception, fumble recovery or blocked kick for Luther to change the course of a game for Port Charlotte.
