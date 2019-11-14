There’s no doubt that everything gets intensified in the playoffs. Nerves are greater, crowds are wilder and the competition is elite.
Just ask the three remaining area playoff teams.
Venice, Charlotte and Port Charlotte are facing off against Palm Beach Lakes, Lake Gibson and Palmetto respectively — team that have a combined 31-2 record this season.
Palm Beach Lakes (7A) and Lake Gibson (6A) are both undefeated and both finished fifth in RPI for their classes. Port Charlotte was the third ranked team in 6A and faced No. 1 Palmetto, who’s lone loss came via Tallahassee-Lincoln toward the end of the season.
Despite the uphill climb some teams face, now’s not the time to second guess. Area teams enter Round 2 with confidence that they can pull off the upset.
“It’s do or die right now,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “We don’t wanna look back and say, ‘Oh, we could have done this or we could have done that. So we’re approaching every game like it’s our last game and there’s no tomorrow.”
Venice travels to the east coast to take on undefeated Palm Beach Lakes Community High School at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Though the Rams are 10-0 and ranked No. 58 in FL, coach Al Shipman told the Palm Beach Post that their Round 1 comeback over East Lake was “probably our only real test of the year.”
It took a forced fumble with under three minutes to go and then a long touchdown drive to pull out the 32-27 win to advance.
For Port Charlotte, the mind games are a bit more heightened, something coach Jordan Ingman has been trying to eliminate this week.
The Pirates fell only once this season, but it was a 47-7 thumping at home to Palmetto. Trying to put that out of mind isn’t easy, but both teams seem to be in different places since their previous meeting.
The Pirates beat Charlotte, Braden River and Hillsborough — three playoff teams — since and have continued to surge. Palmetto had a scare last week, needing an 85-yard, second half touchdown to escape with a 21-17 win over Braden River after trailing the entire game.
But that might’ve been a wake up call for the Tigers.
This matchup seems a bit more evenly matched at this point in the season. Both teams have just one loss with four-plus wins in a stacked district.
Palmetto’s offensive tandem of QB Xavier Williams and RB Sagel Hickson, who combined for 320 yards of offense in the first meeting, are explosive as ever, but Port Charlotte has held teams under 21 points in each of its past five games.
A 47-point outing seems unlikely for Palmetto.
“Our kids have gained a lot of confidence,” Ingman said. “We want to see how much we’ve closed the gap. They got after us pretty good the first time around and I feel like our guys have gotten better each week since then. We expect a great atmosphere. We expect to play in front of a Charlotte-like crowd.”
Charlotte’s upset bid comes on the road against Lake Gibson (Lakeland), which remained undefeated after a 31-21 win over Aburndale last week.
The Tarpons have won three straight since the loss to Port Charlotte and won convincingly. Last week against Fort Pierce-Westwood, they nearly had a shutout, but gave up a late touchdown in a 20-7 win.
Lake Gibson runs a balanced offense with quarterback Quinshon Odom leading the passing attack with 1,134 passing yards, 800 of which went to receiver Leon Woods, who has nine of the teams 12 receiving touchdowns.
Running back Shawndell Artis is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing and leads with 10 touchdowns.
“We’ll be playing against some pretty tough competition,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. “If we play well we’ll have a shot and that’s all we can ask for. It’s more about us.”
No. 5 Port Charlotte (10-1) at No. 1 Palmetto (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Port Charlotte — QB Logan Rogers, RB Ja’Nyrein Washington, ATH Solomon Luther. Palmetto — QB Xavier Williams, RB Sagel Hickson, DL Floyd Dozier.
Last meeting: Palmetto won 47-7 (Week 4)
Potential matchup: vs. Charlotte or at Lake Gibson.
Predictions: Hoag, Port Charlotte 31-27; Portell, Palmetto 35-21.
No. 6 Charlotte (8-3) at No. 2 Lake Gibson (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Charlotte — ATH Jeremiah Harvey, QB John Busha, LB Malakai Menzer. Lake Gibson — QB Quinshon Odom, RB Shawndell Artis, WR Leon Woods.
Last meeting: N/A
Potential matchup: at Port Charlotte or at Palmetto.
Predictions: Hoag, Charlotte 24-21; Portell, Charlotte 28-24.
No. 5 Venice (6-4) at No. 1 Palm Beach Lakes (11-0), 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Venice — QB Steffan Johnson, WR Malachi Wideman, OL Thomas Shrader. Palm Beach Lakes — QB Tre’von Taylor, RB Antonio Outler, LB Conroy Cunningham II.
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: Hoag, Venice 35-24; Portell, Venice 42-28.
