It's a good thing that the four area playoff teams are 14-5 on the road this season because each one will be playing far from their home base.
The FHSAA released its final RPI rankings Sunday morning and revealed the official playoff brackets. The field will feature fifth-seeded Venice and Port Charlotte, sixth-seeded Charlotte and the Cinderella sixth-seeded Lemon Bay.
Let's start with the 6A teams.
Though Port Charlotte finished as the second-best team in their region at 9-1, since they did not win the district, they drop to the fifth seed as an at-large team and face the No. 4 seed in Tampa-Hillsborough (8-2). If they win, they will travel to face Palmetto in the second round.
Charlotte finished 4th in the region, but also drop, taking the sixth seed. The Tarpons will travel to face Westwood (7-2) over in Fort Pierce. The interesting part of their part of the bracket is that there is a chance they could host the second round even as the No. 6 seed.
The would play the winner of No. 2 Auburndale/No. 7 Lake Gibson, a game which went into overtime earlier in the season. If Charlotte and Lake Gibson prevail, the Tarpons host the second round.
That vaunted District 6A-12 we've talked about all year sent four of five teams to the playoffs by the way.
In 7A, Venice's draw shows a flaw in the new RPI seeding. Though the Indians record isn't what it could've been if not for three nationally-ranked opponents, they will travel to Lehigh, which finished 4-5 on the year. Sort of odd, but winning your district matters this year.
The Indians would play the winner of top-seeded Palm beach and East Lake in the second round.
Finally in 4A, the improbable Manta playoff push has reached its payoff as Lemon Bay reaches the playoffs officially after being 0-7 a few weeks ago.
Lemon Bay won its final three games and squeaked into the postseason as the final selection in the region. It's the first time since 2015 that the Mantas will earn a playoff berth.
The Mantas draw Tampa Catholic, who beat North Port 67-0 earlier this year. If the Mantas continue their run, they would play top-seeded and undefeated Lakewood of St. Petersburg.
