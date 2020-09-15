Tiny Mite

No score 

The offense was led by Easton Hotchkiss and Caleb Lynn. While Damani Chin and Isaiah Capellan scored touchdowns. Anthony Akins, Robert Stevenson and Chris Lynn starred on defense.

8U

Bandits 32, North Fort Myers Knights 6

Dylan LeBlanc, Daymian Cornell and Jason McLean all recovered fumbles which led to touchdowns for the Bandits and Myles Davila added an interception for a touchdown to close out the scoring. Levi St Jean had several tackles for loss and Blake Cummings had a key stop on fourth down.

On offense, Jaxson McNeil scored three touchdowns and Aisen Tuck added another.

10U

Bandits 32, North Fort Myers Knights 0

Center Caidence Danfoff, guards Lincoln McNamara, Jakai Simpson along with tackles Sean Gerdes and Saul Jean, opened up holes for the offensive backs. The defense was led by Shane Poling, Ayden Gorr and Brayden Everhart and by Broghan Zensen's interception.

12u

Bandits 35, North Fort Myers Knights 0

Carlos Serrano ran over offense and scored the majority of the TDs, with Jacquan McDaniel and Jamari Vaughn filling in the rest. Kristian McNealy forced a fumble with Ozias Dorsey there to recover. Caleb Cox made several big defensive stops up the middle.

14u

North Fort Myers 30, Bandits 6 

Ike Perry scored the Bandits TD behind good blocks from Aiden Lynn, Ben Davis and Elijah Redfield. Defensive stand out was Brody Lewis.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments