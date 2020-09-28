10u: Bandits 39, Trojans 6

Dylan Szych led the offense with two touchdowns and Liam Hassen, Broghan Zensen, Javier Newell, Chase Dinius scored one each. Cameron Price led the defense with six tackles and two sacks while Triston Haines and Brigham Zensen had interceptions and Chase Angelini added multiple sacks.

12u: Bandits 40 — Trojans 0

Lucas Clark had several key tackles, Malakai Carrion blocked a punt recovered by Elias McNeil and Nathan Slate added a fumble recovery as the defense shut out the Trojans. On offense, Carlos Serrano scored and threw a TD to Jamari Vaughn, while Jacquan McDaniel and Slater also scored. Martae Taylor had an extra point.

14u: Bandits 28 — Trojans 6

Patrick Golson, Myron Charles, Jabari Lomax, and Brody Lewis all rushed for TDs and Jamison Harlow kicked two 2-point conversions. James Kessler, Jordan Gorr, Ike Perry, and Fredrick St, Jacques were defensive standouts.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments