Tiny Mite: Port Charlotte vs Cape Youth
Offense was anchored by Kaison Barber, Adrian Long, Nick Meau and Tice Copeland. Damani Lowe Chin and Isaiah Capellan both scored. Jasper Kessler, Jaxden Reyes and Christen Gonzalez contributed big plays on defense.
8u: Bandits 32 Cape Youth 6
The Bandits 8U overcame a slow start to win 32-6 with a 20 point second half. Dawson Tuck ran for two touchdowns, as Jaxson McNeil, with Daymian Cornell adding the final score. Aisen Tuck and Quintin Lincoln contributed extra points. Chris Snyder led the defense with a fumble recovery and several tackles for loss. The offensive line was led by Sylas McNamara.
10u: Bandits 40 vs Cape Youth 0
Liam Hassen, Dylan Szych, Javier Newell and Vamryn Price all posted TDs, behind the offensive line led by center Caidence Danhoff. Jayvian Serrano and Jax Stoltzfus had extra points, while Broghan Zensen, Logan Martin and Carson Levy led the defense.
12u: Bandits 34 Cape Youth 8
Nathan Slater, Jaquan McDaniel, Carlos Serrano scored touchdowns behind the standout offensive line featuring Jayse Meritz, Ethan Oliver, and Nick Goodarzi. Defensively, Karsyn Barghausen was in the Cape back field most the game, with Knox Johnson posting an interception.
14u: Firecats 29, Bandits 0
The 14U Bandits were defeated by the Fort Myers Firecats 29-0. Myron Charles, Jabari Lomax, and Dallas Lambart were the stamdouts.
