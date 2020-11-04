8U: Fellowship Lions 13, PC Bandits 0
Port Charlotte 8u lost their Championship game 13-0. Dawson Tuck has several nice runs behind the blocking of Sylas McNamara. Chris Snyder anchored the defense along with Myles Davila. Dylan Leblanc also stepped up on defense.
10U: Fellowship Lions 13, Bandits 6
The Bandits went 9-0 in their regular season, only to come up short in their Championship game. The lone touchdown came by a 22-yard pass from Liam Hassen to Dillon Szych. Running the ball well were Dupri Gainer and Javier Newell, while Caidence Danhoff and Jaki Simpson also contributed. Chase Angelini led the defense with contributions from Jax Stolfus and Cameryn Price.
12U: Bandits 21 Venice 6
12u won the Division 1 Conference Championship, 21-6, to finish out their season undefeated. Jamari Vaughn and Carlos Serrano scored touchdowns, while Corbin Boudreaux and Tristan DePhillips had some key blocks on offense. Knox Johnson and Kaison Weatherhead both recorded sacks while Ozias Dorsey and Eli McNeil contributed key plays for the game.
