The Port Charlotte Bandits opened their season last weekend, here are the scores and highlights:
Tiny Mites
Opened the season with a strong defensive showing by Damani Chin and Chris Lynn.
8U: Bandits 25 Naples Bears 0
Paiton Richardson and Dawson Tuck anchored the defensive line while Aisen Tuck, Myles Davilla, Quinton Lincoln and Sylas McNamara had several tackles.
Jaxson McNeil scored all four touchdowns, behind the blocking of Myles Davilla and the O-line.
10U: Bandits 41 Bears 0
Outstanding defensive effort featuring Kamdyne Heary, Logan Martin and Camryn Price, while Tristan Haines, Jett Newell, Jace Jones all had tackles in the backfield. Carson Levy had a blocked punt.
Javier Newell, Dylan Szych, Liam Hassen, Camryn Price, Dupri Gainer and Chase Dinius contributed touchdowns.
12U: Bandits 36 Bears 0
Nathan Slater and Kristian McNeely recovered fumbles for touchdowns. Ethan Martin and Daryl Burney contributed to the shutout.
Carlos Serrano got in the end zone several times thanks to Isaiah St. Jacques plowing through the defense.
14U: Bears 12, Port Charlotte 8
Xavier Shipley returned opening kick off 78 yards for the TD and Jamison Harlow kicked the 2 point conversion.
Ike Perry, Jordan Gorr, Brody Lewis and Talon Lewis were defensive standouts.
