The Venice Vikings Crusaders traveled to Naples on Saturday to play the Port Charlotte Bandits in the Peace River Conference Championship. Though they battled hard, the Crusaders eventually fell, 21-6, in the season-ending loss.
The Crusaders received the ball to start the game, but were soon forced to punt.
The defense took the field ready with big plays all day long from Layne Kisovic, Maicen Fraser, Stephen Testa, Brady Bryant and Tristen Neeley.
They forced the Bandits to punt as well.
The offense moved the ball in the first half, but scored just once on a quarterback sneak by Noah Chieffo. Running backs Tanner Ruh and Niko Maldonado both ran hard all day long and had large holes to run behind thanks to the offensive line — led by Daniel Crane, Myka Akers, Aidan Gartley, Jack Naylon and tight ends Josh Reynolds and Zeke Settles.
Trailing, 15-6, at the half the Vikings had lost a couple key players to injuries, but they never quit fighting.
The Crusaders ended up surrendering another touchdown late in the fourth quarter, which sealed the game for the Bandits.
