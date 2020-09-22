Three of the five Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams were on a bye this past weekend, but the 10U Lancers and 14U Warriors had away games scheduled.
The Lancers had an easy Saturday, scoring on a long touchdown run on the opening drive before coasting to a blowout win.
The Warriors, on the other hand, had a more challenging game. After trailing, 21-6, early in the game, they marched back to get within reach of the lead in the final minutes but came up just short.
10U Lancers
The Venice Vikings Lancers traveled to LaBelle to face the 1-1 Naples Hurricanes and came away with a dominating 46-0 win.
On the opening drive, Malachi Montgomery scored on a sweep for a 50-yard touchdown. Austin Bowman scored on the next offensive possession. Bowman finished the game with two rushing touchdowns.
In all, Nico Brasco, Russell McCord and Bryce Palmer all scored for the day. Offensive linemen Carter Peterson, Matthew Raney, Brady Jernigan and Brantley Gagne created big holes for the backfield.
Defensively, the Lancers allowed negative yards and put constant pressure on the Canes’ passing offense. Bryce Bigelow had an interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Elijah Gooden also had an interception in the third quarter to put an exclamation point on the shutout.
14U Warriors
The Venice Vikings Warriors took on the Fort Myers Firecats this past Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams, and lost, 27-18, despite a strong comeback effort.
Venice scored first as Anthony Miller connected with Micah Murphree on a 33-yard touchdown pass to put the Vikings ahead 6-0.
Offensive linemen Matthew LoCicero, Anthony Tanaka, Keshawn Reid, Sam Ring and Collin Carter blocked great on the scoring drive and throughout the game. Kolton Balzan and Harrison Wilson demonstrated great blocking at the wide receiver position as well.
The Firecats evened the score at 6-6 with just over a minute remaining in the first quarter on a 26-yard run. Early in the second quarter, the Firecats scored again on an 18-yard run.
On Venice’s ensuing offensive possession, Fort Myers recorded a pick-six and increased its lead to 21-6 with 6:55 remaining in the first half.
Venice moved the ball down the field before the second quarter was over. On a big 4th down play, Miller connected with Murphree once again for a 39-yard gain and a first down. Miller then hit Brycen Fraser in the end zone on a 25-yard scoring strike with just six seconds left in the half to close the gap to a 21-12 deficit.
Vikings running backs Ben Zarkiewicz and Tayler Akers ran the ball very well in the second half. The Warriors were able to steadily drive down the field with the strong rushing attack, and eventually Miller would score on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line — cutting the Firecats’ lead to 21-18 with just over a quarter to play.
Fort Myers marched down into the red zone once again midway through the fourth quarter, but the Vikings defense stood tall, forcing a turnover on downs — giving their offense a chance for a go-ahead score. The Warriors managed a couple of first downs and had some opportunities on the drive, but were unable to maintain possession. They turned the ball over on downs with just about two minutes remaining and the Firecats scored one last time.
The Warriors have an away game against the Estero Mustangs this Saturday as they look to rebound from their first loss of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.