6U Kings
The Kings (Tiny Mites) were back in action this past weekend and started off strong on defense, recovering a fumble on the Lions’ first possession.
Brantley Krause and Aiden Casey, tough linemen, played physical on both sides of the ball, allowing linebackers to make tackles and running backs to pick up nice gains.
In the end the Kings came up short, but are eager to get back on the field and practice for their upcoming away game against the Naples Bears.
10U Lancers
The Lancers traveled to Naples and dealt the Immokalee Seminoles a 40-0 beatdown.
On the first drive of the day Malachi Montgomery ran off tackle for a 12-yard touchdown run. Offensive linemen Brady Jernigan, Matthew Raney, Bennett Thompson, AJ Yaniero and Evan Olson opened up big holes all day for the Lancers’ running game.
Quarterback Nico Brasco led the offense with two rushing touchdowns followed by Austin Bowman, Bryce Palmer and Elijah Gooden all scoring during the win.
Gavin Murphree had three forced fumbles for the day. Carter Peterson, Alton Cleveland and Dain Kanteh all contributed on defense as well.
Next, the 4-0 Lancers will travel back to Naples to face off against the Naples Bears.
12U Crusaders
The Crusaders traveled to Naples to take on the Immokalee Seminoles on Saturday and came away with a 33-7 win.
Crusaders quarterback Noah Cheffio found running back Tanner Ruh for a 45-yard touchdown on the team’s second play from scrimmage.
The defense was on fire in the first half, not allowing a single first down and forcing the Seminoles to punt on all five of their first-half possessions.
On the Crusaders’ second possession, running back Julius Evans took the sweep to the left for a 35-yard touchdown run, putting the Crusaders up 12-0.
After a turnover, the Crusaders took over on the 40-yard line. One play later, running back Niko Maldonado found some room on the right side for a touchdown and the extra point was added to make it a 20- lead.
At the start of the second quarter the Crusaders offense was moving the ball at will when quarterback Drew Vanderpoel found a wide-open Landon Stubbs. A huge block by Megh Patel sprung him free down the sidelines for a 28-yard touchdown catch. Then, right before the half, the Crusaders added one more touchdown when running back Joel Ramos found a gap in the middle for a 10-yard run. The extra point was added when tight end John Will ran the ball to the outside for a 33-0 lead.
With a running clock in the second half, the game went by quickly and the Crusaders only had two possessions which both came up short of the end zone. The Seminoles added a late touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders will travel back to Naples this coming Saturday to take on the Naples Bears at 2 p.m. at Paradise Sports Complex.
14U Warriors
The Warriors traveled to Estero on Saturday, blowing past the Estero Mustangs in a 39-0 win.
Ben Zarkiewicz threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Fraser in the first quarter to put the Warriors ahead 7-0, and they never looked back.
Early in the second quarter, the Warriors scored again on a 2-yard run by Tayler Akers. On their next drive, quarterback Anthony Miller took it around the right side for a 32-yard touchdown run.
The Warriors punched it into the end zone one more time at the end of the first half on a 3-yard run by Akers.
The Warriors came out in the second half and scored on their first drive on a 7-yard run by Miller. The drive was aided by big catches from receivers Ethan Hawkins and Micah Murphree.
They got one last drive in the fourth quarter, and once again, would not be denied. Keshawn Reid and Matthew LoCicero rumbled down the field until ultimately, Matthew LoCicero scored the first touchdown of his Pop Warner football career on a 5-yard run.
The defense played phenomenally and did not allow a single first down the entire game.
This Saturday, the 3-1 Warriors will travel to Naples to take on the 3-1 Naples Bears in a divisional showdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.