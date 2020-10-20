Playing in the penultimate regular season game, the Venice Vikings Pop Warner teams went undefeated on the weekend.
The 6U, 8U* and 12U Vikings teams dominated against the LaBelle Longhorns while the 14U Warriors held on to beat the North Port Mustangs in a defensive slugfest.
The wins come at a good time for Venice as the season will conclude next week at home against the Fellowship Lions of Fort Myers.
*Results for the 8U win were not sent in this week.
6U Kings
After three straight road games the Kings were happy to be home as they defeated the LaBelle Longhorns this past Saturday.
Isaiah Wolvington led a smothering defense that put up a shutout with a number of sacks and tackles for losses.
On offense, the Kings had three long touchdown runs — two by Hudson Stough and one by Zakari Bell.
Coaches praised the team after the game for playing tough, fast and smart football.
The Kings will finish their season next week at home against the Fellowship Lions of Fort Myers.
12U Crusaders
The Crusaders hosted the LaBelle Longhorns this past Saturday, boat-racing them to a 47-0 win.
The first offensive play for the Crusaders was a 45-yard touchdown run by running back Tanner Ruh with some outstanding blocks from the left side by Aidan Gartley, Daniel Crane, Landyn Neri and Noah Chieffo. The defense was quick to force a punt after three plays. Defensive end Myka Akers and defensive tackles Brady Bryant and Josh Reynolds made all the tackles in the backfield.
The next Crusaders’ drive started on the 35-yard-line. It only took two plays to find the end zone again with a 15-yard touchdown run by running back Niko Maldonado thanks to some great blocks by Troy Morgan, Colton Vanover, Aidan Milmore and Jack Naylon.
The Longhorns could not control the ensuing kickoff and it was recovered by the Crusaders.
One play later, quarterback Makai Barnard scrambled outside the pocket and scampered down the sidelines for a 35-yard touchdown run. The kick after was added by Drew Vanderpoel.
When the Longhorns took over possession, the Crusaders’ defense wasn’t giving up anything. They tried to pass and they tried to run, but nothing was working as the defense didn’t allow a single first down all game with big plays from Stephen Testa, Tristen Neeley, Maicen Fraser, Joel Ramos and Robert Corrigan.
The offense was moving the ball the whole second quarter and scored two more touchdowns — one from running back Anthony Beckom and another one by Ruh to take a 33-0 lead into halftime.
The Longhorns kicked the ball to the 18 yard line to open the second half, and returner Julius Evans picked the ball up and ran it back for a 82-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Three plays later, Chieffo and Josh Reynolds sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
On the next kickoff by the Longhorns, returner Layne Kisovic ran the ball back for a 50-yard kickoff return touchdown.
The Crusaders will look to finish the regular season strong this coming Saturday at Letson Stadium at 2 p.m.
14U Warriors
The Warriors hosted the North Port Mustangs on Saturday in what turned into a defensive battle that they won, 14-0.
The Mustangs got the ball first and methodically moved the ball down the field to inside the Warriors’ 10-yard-line.
The Warriors defense came up with a goal line stand and forced a turnover on downs. Strong running from running back Ben Zarkiewicz gave the Warriors some breathing room and they began moving the ball down the field against a stout Mustang defense.
The offensive line — made up of Collin Carter, Orion Crouch, Larry Dagnon, Matthew LoCicero, Keshawn Reid, Sam Ring, Anthony Tanaka, Christian Taylor and Jameson Teuscher, aided by Harrison Wilson and Kolton Balzan blocking on the outside — pushed the Mustangs defense backwards and helped move the ball down the field. Ultimately, the line created a hole for quarterback Wes Bigelow to score from the 1-yard line on a sneak with 30 seconds left in the half.
Anthony Miller made the kick, putting the Warriors ahead, 8-0, at half time.
The third quarter was more of the same as the two defenses played exceptionally well.
Miller completed some deep passes to receivers Ethan Hawkins and Brycen Fraser and Bigelow had a nice pass to Jayden Della Rocco.
In addition to the passing game, the ball was moved on the ground by running backs Tayler Akers, Della Rocco and Zarkiewicz, wearing away at the Mustangs’ defense.
With just 2:20 left in the game, the Warriors scored again on a 13-yard run by Zarkiewicz. The extra point attempt was no good.
The Warriors defense — with great tackling by Kaleb McCall, Micah Murphree and Malakai Corbett — allowed 0 points in a game for the fourth time in seven games.
The Warriors will host the Fellowship Lions from Fort Myers on Saturday at Letson Stadium at 6 p.m.
This will be the last game of the season, and for many of the players, it will be the last game of their Pop Warner careers.
