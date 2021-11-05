PORT CHARLOTTE — Bryce Eaton threw three touchdown passes as Port Charlotte jumped out to a 19-8 halftime lead over Lakeland Kathleen at Pirates Cove before torrential rain and lightning caused the game to be called Friday night.
Whether it’s an official Pirates’ victory or not remained somewhat ambiguous at press time.
With the Pirates needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, each team scored on its opening possession. The Red Devils took the opening kickoff and moved 80 yards in nine plays, capping the march with a 16-yard run by Jordan Gant and a two-point conversion.
The Pirates answered with a 72-yard drive and the first of Eaton’s TD passes to Alex Perry from 52 yards out. After the two-point conversion was stopped, Kathleen led 8-6 with 6:12 to go in the first quarter
Port Charlotte stopped the Devils at the 10-yard line on their next drive and went 90 yards to take the lead. Eaton found a wide open Jamal Streeter in the end zone, but the two-point conversion failed again, giving Port Charlotte a 12-8 lead with 10:23 to play in the second quarter.
Eaton connected with Perry for a touchdown again after a botched punt attempt gave the Pirates the ball on the Kathleen 29. Just after the PAT by Trevin Howard made it 19-8, the teams left the field when the lightning detector went off.
Play resumed a half hour later as the Red Devils ran five plays in a driving rainstorm before another lightning delay at halftime caused officials to call the game. Afterward the Kathleen coaching staff suggested that their team might want to try to resume the second half on Saturday, but with the officials already gone, that seemed unlikely.
Key Plays: The Port Charlotte defense made a key stop in the first quarter after a 55-yard run by Gant gave Kathleen a first and goal from the 7. On fourth down from the 10, Shadarian Harrison’s pass to the end zone was overthrown and the Pirates took over. They moved 90 yards on 10 plays to take the lead on a 15-yard TD pass from Eaton to a wide open Streeter in the end zone.
The Red Devils problems with the punting game led to the next Pirate score. Kadyn Miller blocked Kathleen’s first attempt to punt near midfield, but Eaton was intercepted three plays later. No matter, as the Port Charlotte defense forced another punt. This time, punter RJ Kelly bobbled the snap and the Pirates took over at the Kathleen 29. On the first play, Eaton hit Perry over the middle at the 5-yard line and the Pirate receiver fought his way into the end zone for a touchdown. A lightning delay and a torrential downpour followed.
Key Stats: Edd Guerrier led Port Charlotte with 63 yards rushing on seven carries. Eaton was 6 for 9 passing for 126 yards and the three touchdowns with one interception. Perry had four receptions for 104 yards. Gant led Kathleen with 144 yards on 18 attempts.
What It Means: With the first half complete, the game presumably will go down as an official win for the Pirates, now 5-4 on the season. They will await the final RPI rankings on Sunday to see if they grab the final at large regional playoff spot.
Quote: “We saw something on film that we got the kids ready for and they executed. That was a momentum changer by far. A short field on a field like that is a big deal. That was probably the most pivotal part of the game was the blocked kick.” Jordan Ingman
