When it came down to the end, the hopes of the Port Charlotte boys golf team rested on the shoulders of No. 5 player Ben Goldman in the regional tournament on Monday.
Goldman needed to be 3-over par or better over the final three holes at Quail West Golf & Country Club to keep the Pirates’ season alive. After bogeying the 16th and 17th holes, he sank a 6-foot putt for another bogey — forcing a playoff with Estero that the Pirates won to finish in third place, advancing to the state tournament for the second straight year.
Naples (297) won the region, with Jesuit advancing as runner-ups (313) ahead of Port Charlotte.
“I kinda stayed away from Ben because I went out there on hole 14 and he was putting for a birdie and he noticed I was there,” Port Charlotte boys golf coach Rodney Taylor said. “He hit the putt a little hard and ended up bogeying it.
“So I looked at his parents and said, ‘You know what he has to do from here on out.’ And they’re like, ‘Yes.’ So I said, ‘Then I’m leaving.’ I hopped in my cart and I left so I wouldn’t make him nervous coming through.”
As if Goldman didn’t have enough pressure on him over the final three holes, his team needed him to come through again after Pirates No. 1 golfer Marc Kaneko-Fujii double-bogeyed the first playoff hole.
He didn’t disappoint.
After sticking his approach shot within a few feet, he drained his putt for birdie — the only birdie by either team in the playoff — to give his team all the cushion it needed.
“When he sunk that putt for birdie, there was no silence on the golf course,” Taylor said. Everyone was yelling, ‘Ben!’ and just screaming for him. Then when their guy missed his putt for par and (Stephen) Lomski made his putt for par to seal it, they all ran up and picked Ben up.”
Port Charlotte was led by Eddie Lainhart (+6), who tied for 12th place individually, Kaneko-Fujii (+8), Goldman (+13) and Zach Starkey (+18).
The Pirates will travel up to Howey-In-The-Hills to get in a practice round at Mission Inn Resort & Club on Nov. 4 to get in a practice round before beginning the state tournament on Nov. 5.
Mantas, Hayse eliminated
The Lemon Bay boys golf team also competed in the regional tournament in Naples on Monday, finishing 11th out of 12 teams.
Chris Hallman (+13) led the team with Bryce Noll (+16), Brent Walker (+25) and Charlie Dillmore (+33) all contributing scores.
“I believe the kids checked off all their goals that they set at the beginning of the season and it’s just a baseline for next year,” Lemon Bay boys golf coach Jason Jones said. “I look forward to watching them grow. I’m super proud of their hard work and commitment to each other and how they personify teamwork at Lemon Bay.”
Bryce Hayse of Charlotte competed as an individual, shooting a +13 to tie for 30th place overall.
Neither the Mantas or Hayse will advance to the state tournament.
Lady Indians come up short
The Venice girls golf team was also in action on Monday, playing in its regional tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club.
The Lady Indians finished fifth out of the 12-team field, missing out on a trip to the state tournament by 29 strokes.
Amelia Valery and Julia Lewicki led the way by shooting 17 over par, followed by Lydia Vaccaro (+18) and Elizabeth Ireland (+22).
“It wasn’t good enough to place, but it was a respectable score on a very tough course on a hot and sticky day,” Venice coach Cary Willgren said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.