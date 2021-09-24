SARASOTA — Some special team miscues and some untimely penalties resulted in a second straight defeat for Port Charlotte, as the Pirates fell to Sarasota, 20-13, Friday night.
Port Charlotte missed two field goals and an extra point and mishandled a Sailor punt in the second quarter that led to the go-ahead score.
After the Pirates were stopped on fourth down at the Sarasota 23-yard-line on their opening drive, the Sailors moved down the field and scored on a 1-yard plunge by Jermel Holloway to take a 7-0 lead with 3:53 to go in the first period.
In the second quarter, Port Charlotte took advantage of an interception by Jaekwon Pringle near midfield and capped off an 8-play drive with a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Bryce Eaton to tie it at 7-7 with 11:37 to go before halftime.
Near the end of the second quarter, the Pirates stopped the Sailors and forced a punt, but the Port Charlotte returner fumbled the ball and Sarasota recovered at the Pirate 23.
Holloway went over from 1 yard out with 44 seconds to go before halftime and Sarasota led 14-7 at the half.
Port Charlotte’s defense kept the Sailors off the board in the third quarter despite having the ball in Pirate territory for most of the period. The Pirates finally broke through in the fourth quarter with a 26-yard TD run by Edd Guerriere, but missed the PAT and Sarasota still led 14-13. Sailor QB Lance Trippel then directed a six-play drive and took it in himself from 5 yards out to make it 20-13. A two-point conversion try failed giving the Pirates one more chance, but the drive ended on downs at the Sailor 34-yard line.
Key Plays: The muffed punt return gave Sarasota the momentum going into the half, as the Pirates missed a 42-yard field goal on the last play of the half. Kicker Trevin Howard had a 26-yard field goal attempt blocked in the third quarter with the Pirates trialing by 7. The Pirates were forced to settle for the field goal attempt after having a first and goal at the Sarasota 7-yard line.
In the fourth quarter, Gueriierre picked up a fumble in the backfield and turned it into a 26-yard score, before the PAT was missed.
Key Stats: The Pirates finally got the running game going as Guerriere had 102 yards on 24 carries. Eaton was 10 for 25 passing for 102 yards. Alex Perry caught four balls for just 32 yards. Trippel threw for 144 yards for Sarasota on 13 of 18 passing.
What It Means: Port Charlotte falls to 1-3 and will be home for the first time in a month next Friday against Booker.
What They Said: “We had nine sophomores and a freshman on the field tonight. We’re just not doing a good job right now. It’s my fault. There’s no excuses. We’re just not executing. The reality comes down to I’ve got to do a better job.” — Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said.
