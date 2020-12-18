In the moments after his team’s game at Charlotte on Tuesday night, Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten turned his thoughts from the Pirates’ 58-52 loss to something that has been weighing on the minds of all high school coaches this season.
“Probably the most important thing I told the kids in there was we just got a chance to play basketball,” Rhoten said. “In these days and times, don’t take that for granted. It could go just like that.”
Rhoten snapped his fingers for emphasis.
“I’ve got six seniors and it would break my heart if something happened and they couldn’t finish out the year,” Rhoten added. “Same thing for Tre (Carroll) and those seniors. If something happened and they couldn’t finish out the year? That’s heartbreaking and it’s out of our control.”
His words were prophetic. On Friday, Port Charlotte cancelled its game at Community Christian due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
“We have a case of COVID and for the purpose of health and everything else, they traced it back, so we will literally be shut down until Dec. 26,” Rhoten said. “I told the boys we got lucky. This was the only game we had for a whole week. They’re kind of disappointed but they kid’s doing well, so everything overall is pretty good.”
A similar situation has arisen at DeSoto County, prompting the school and basketball coach Darrel Nicklow to take action. The Bulldogs will miss their Tuesday date at North Port as well as skip the Ryan Provenchar Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay the week after Christmas.
“We are in quarantine as well until the New Year,” Nicklow said in a text exchange with The Daily Sun.
So far, no other area boys basketball team has reported any cases or quarantines, but issues at schools outside the area have affected their schedules.
Port Charlotte, Charlotte and North Port were all scheduled to participate in the now-cancelled Lehigh New Year’s Shootout on Jan. 1-4.
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
