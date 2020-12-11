In 1959, the people of North Port Charlotte broke away because they wanted a separate identity from their southern neighbors. In 1974, they dropped the Charlotte from their name, hoping to widen the gap a little more.
All that, and 61 years later there is virtually no difference in the two basketball teams.
In a hotly contested battle between two teams long on defense, Port Charlotte found a way to slip out of North Port with a 54-50 victory Friday evening.
“That is a good basketball team and they’re coached well,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said of North Port. “I knew this was going to be a battle, but I give my boys credit. They got down by (seven points) and came back to take the lead.”
North Port has now lost 10 of their past 11 meetings with Port Charlotte with the lone victory in 2017 being a 55-52 win that was a virtual carbon copy of Friday’s game. North Port’s seven seniors were freshmen that season.
Fueled by those veteran leaders on Friday, North Port turned up the heat on defense in the second quarter and quickly flipped an early Pirates lead into a 30-23 Bobcats advantage. Seniors Jalen Brown and Devin Riley combined for 14 points in the first half while junior Joey Rivera scored eight.
The critical stretch came just after intermission. North Port missed a few good looks and fell silent from the field. Port Charlotte pounced. Navari Johnson’s 3-point basket capped a 10-2 run to put the Pirates back in front, 33-32, and the game remained nip-and-tuck the rest of the way.
“When we’re playing against cross-town rivals, we’re expecting the game to be a game of runs,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “I thought the third quarter, to open up, we got a couple of quality looks that we missed and unfortunately they were able to convert and that made us panic for about two minutes.”
Johnson came up big again in the fourth quarter, just after North Port knotted the score at 43-43. He started and finished a 9-0 run that gave Port Charlotte enough room to safely play stall ball and force North Port into committing fouls. Johnson finished with just six points, but every one of them were critical.
“I thought Navarri Johnson came in and gave us a huge spark – huge spark,” Rhoten said. “That’s what he does.”
Alex Perry and Gerald Robinson each scored 12 points to lead Port Charlotte. Perry’s biggest contribution might have been a pair of assists on Robinson baskets during the 9-0 run. Christian Stone added 10 as Port Charlotte improved to 4-0 and capped a three-game week in style.
North Port was paced by Dylan Almeyda’s game-high 13 points. Riley and Rivera each finished with 11.
“To go 3-0 this week and come on the road twice, back-to-back, they found something within them,” Rhoten said of the Pirates. “Coach Power and that staff, they do a great job and we were probably outcoached a bit, but hey, our boys got a little umph. They found a way.”
