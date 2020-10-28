The Port Charlotte High football team had to make some last-minute adjustments to its schedule this week.
The Pirates (5-2) learned their originally scheduled opponent, Braden River, would have to quarantine this week due to concerns over COVID-19 exposure.
But the Pirates were able to add Carol City (Miami) to the schedule — hosting the Chiefs this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We found out confirmed cancellation at 8:30 (Wednesday morning). We made a million calls to teams on bye weeks and all the teams who had lost a game due to their opponent having to quarantine,” Pirates head football coach Jordan Ingman said Wednesday evening. “Then, Carol City called us around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon and we got the tape in at 1:37 p.m. We had an hour to look at them before practice.”
Carol City (0-1) got a late start to its season due to coronavirus spikes in the Miami area, losing 23-19 to Norland last week in its season-opener.
Despite being a state title contender in recent years, Carol City went just 5-5 last year with a first-round playoff exit.
