Port Charlotte girls trounce DeSoto County
The first time the Port Charlotte girls basketball team met DeSoto County, the Pirates were cruising until they took their eyes off the road.
This time, they put their foot on the gas and never let up.
Behind a dominant performance from Bryanna Griffiths, Port Charlotte rolled over the Bulldogs 56-24 and snapped a two-game losing streak.
“It just comes down to them executing what they’re being told to do and not just doing what they want to do,” Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl said. “They did what I was asking and that allowed me to make adjustments throughout the game.”
In their first meeting, Port Charlotte raced to a 20-6 lead after one quarter, but saw that lead dwindle to two points by halftime. The Pirates held on for a 45-40 win.
This time, Port Charlotte took a 16-7 lead, expanded it to 30-12 at the break, then pounded DeSoto County with a 23-6 surge in the third quarter.
“We started off slow,” DeSoto County coach Ardine Primus said. “We couldn’t match their tempo early and we struggled with their press. We had just put in some new plays for the press and we didn’t connect with them when we needed to.”
Griffiths led all scorers with 22 points, 14 coming in the first half. Aryianna Lockey had 12 and Taylor Paille added 10 for Port Charlotte, which improved to 4-2.
“Griffiths played aggressive tonight,” Progl said. “When she’s physical, she does good things. When she boxes out, she does good things. … She’s very close to averaging a double-double, but instead of being 12 points and 10 rebounds, it should be 20 points and 14 rebounds.”
Trenity Morales led DeSoto County (3-5) with 10 points.
“The first time, we started slow at home, too, but we were able to rebound back and pull within five,” Primus said. “Tonight we just couldn’t get our tempo going and the game got away from us. Back to the drawing board.”
Lemon Bay 51, Bonita Springs 29
The Lady Mantas improved to 6-1 with a 51-29 win over Bonita Springs (1-8). Taylor Orris led the Lady Mantas with 14 points and 7 rebounds followed by Katelyn Ziarnicki with 12 points.
The Lady Mantas will travel at 3 p.m. Saturday to Naples to play St. John Neumann.
BOYS BASKETBALLPort Charlotte 67, DeSoto County 51
The Bulldogs gave Port Charlotte all it could handle until the Pirates pulled away late in the first of eight consecutive road games for the Pirates.
DeSoto County took a 17-14 lead after one quarter and was still within single digits of the Pirates well into the second half before Port Charlotte pulled away.
Keimar Richardson led DeSoto County with 20 points. Nazir Gilchrist added 15 for the Bulldogs, who will play host to Avon Park on Friday.
Alex Perry led all scorers with 22 points while Christian Stone added 21. Jahmari Johnson also reached double figures for Port Charlotte, scoring 13.
Though they will be on the road until they play host to Mariner on Jan. 7, the Pirates’ first four dates are close to home. The Pirates head to North Port on Friday, followed by trips to rival Charlotte next Thursday and Community Christian on Dec. 18.
BOYS SOCCERNorth Port 2, Cardinal Mooney 0
Two days after a frustrating tie at Charlotte, North Port got back in the win column with a 2-0 shutout of Cardinal Mooney.
It was the third match in a stretch of four games in five days for the Bobcats, who are now 2-0-1 during that span and are now 4-3-2 overall. They will wrap up the week Friday at home against Port Charlotte. In their first meeting on Nov. 18, the two teams played to a 3-3 tie.
GIRLS SOCCERCardinal Mooney 3, North Port 2
North Port suffered a mild upset when Cardinal Mooney (4-5) erupted for a pair of goals in the second half.
The Bobcats (5-3) had risen to No. 35 in the MaxPreps state rankings by dominating opponents during their five wins and were coming off an 8-0 victory against Charlotte. Against Cardinal Mooney, a team the Bobcats had defeated 5-0 to begin the season, they ran into a Cougars squad that had reversed its fortunes after beginning the season 0-3.
North Port fell to 5-3 with the loss but will look to get back on track Friday at Fort Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.