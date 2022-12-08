PORT CHARLOTTE — There’s a picture of an itty-bitty Morgan Willis that her mother Trina recently shared with Port Charlotte beach volleyball coach Christine Burkhart.
As best as either can figure, Morgan is 8 years old in the picture, standing between two coaches from a summer volleyball camp many moons ago.
Thursday, she became the first Charlotte County student-athlete to sign a letter-of-intent to exclusively play beach volleyball at the next level. Willis will be headed to Tusculum following her senior year at Port Charlotte.
“She was the youngest camper I’ve ever had,” said Burkhart, who was also a long-time indoor volleyball coach at Port Charlotte through the 2020 season. “I believe she was six years old and I think the next youngest close to her were a couple of years older. Ever since that age, up and through until she got here to high school I would get videos from her mom of her constantly practicing.”
Whenever Burkhart had Willis work on something specific in practice, she would soon receive a video from Trina of Morgan doing the same drill at home.
“She was an athlete and a player that was always seeking out more ways to be able to play,” Burkhart said. “So I think that’s why she naturally progressed to beach, because there were so many opportunities where she didn’t have to wait for a club season.”
Most volleyball players headed to the next level do so to play both indoor and beach volleyball. Willis said she was quick to lock on to beach volleyball.
“The second I played beach, it was like, that was it,” Willis said. “I knew that’s what I wanted to do and I honestly just played indoor to stay in shape.”
In its first year as a sanctioned FHSAA sport, Willis and teammate Tyler Evans were named to the inaugural Sun Preps Beach Volleyball team this past spring after leading the Pirates to the championship match of a supremely rugged district that included Venice and Charlotte.
“She has a high volleyball IQ and she’s able to read the court really well and execute where the ball has to go,” Burkhart said. “Volleyball IQ is so important in beach because you have to be really aware of the court, where you are, where the ball needs to go, where the defense is, all those things, so I think that suits her well.”
Tusculum had a breakthrough this past spring in its fourth season fielding a beach volleyball team. The Pioneers went 22-11, winning 11 of their final 13 matches. With their final two wins at the AVCA Small College Beach Championship, the Pioneers brought home the Bronce Playoff A title.
This year’s schedule features a step up in competition, with matches against LSU and Southern Mississippi, among others.
Though she was late to the recruiting process, Willis said she has found herself a perfect landing spot for her next four years.
“It was so stressful; I knew I wanted to play beach, but I planned on doing both because just doing beach is hard because they have dual-sport (scholarships),” she said. “Finding a school that wanted just one or the other was a little bit difficult. We’re going to see good competition and a couple of the schools we play are schools I’ve talked to, so it’s going to be cool.”
