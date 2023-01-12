PORT CHARLOTTE — Bode Stewart scored 24 points and 10 rebounds while carrying the Port Charlotte High School boys basketball team for much of their game Thursday night against Riverview.

However, it was freshman Dallas Lambert, who had eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, who got the Pirates over the top in the closing minutes to give them a 49-43 victory at the Pirates Cove to up their winning streak to three.


