PORT CHARLOTTE — Bode Stewart scored 24 points and 10 rebounds while carrying the Port Charlotte High School boys basketball team for much of their game Thursday night against Riverview.
However, it was freshman Dallas Lambert, who had eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, who got the Pirates over the top in the closing minutes to give them a 49-43 victory at the Pirates Cove to up their winning streak to three.
A Lambert coast-to-coast layup gave Port Charlotte a 44-32 lead early in the fourth, and it appeared the Pirates were going to run away.
Riverview (3-13) responded with an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 44-43 with 1:40 remaining and had a chance to take the lead. However, Jason Jackson, who led the Rams with 23 points and nine rebounds, missed the front end of a one-and-one, which eventually led to a Lambert layup that cinched the game.
“I helped my teammates and played my role and did whatever I can to help the team,” Lambert said. “That basket late really sparked us and got us really locked in and got us going.”
Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten was happy his young team, playing at times with a freshman and two sophomores on the floor, was able to finish.
“We had some crazy passes and missed some foul shots, but we did what we had to do down the stretch,” Rhoten said. “We hit the free throws and found a wide-open guy under the basket and we held on.”
The first half was a sloppy affair for both teams. The only reason the Pirates stayed in the game was because Stewart was a one-man show, scoring all but two of the team’s points as they trailed 18-14 at the half.
In the second half, Port Charlotte (9-6) was able to find some variety, though it was still Stewart who was the main man on offense as they outscored the Rams 21-13 in the third for a 35-31 lead, A quick 9-1 run early in the fourth upped the lead to 12, setting up the wild finish.
“The team was able to get me some easy baskets early. I don’t do it myself,” Stewart said. “We struggled on defense for a moment there, and I missed some free throws, and we probably should have put the game away. But we like to keep things interesting around here.”
Riverview coach Kendall Ellis said games like Thursday have been the story of their season, but they competed to the end, which they haven’t always done.
“We have a young team and we knew this would be a hostile environment, but we fell a little short,” Ellis said. “In that run we played with better energy and that’s something we’re trying to find our way through.”
Khyre Ellis had nine points and four boards for the Rams.
