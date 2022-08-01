After the crushing manner in which the 2021 season ended gave way to about as promising a spring performance as he could have hoped for, Pirates coach Jordan Ingman couldn't wait for Monday.

"It's excited. I mean, all year we prepare for this, right?" Ingman said. "It starts in December. You have staff meetings and all the workouts and running sessions. So to actually see all the preparation starting to come to fruition is exciting for coaches, staff and our players.

