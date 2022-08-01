After the crushing manner in which the 2021 season ended gave way to about as promising a spring performance as he could have hoped for, Pirates coach Jordan Ingman couldn't wait for Monday.
"It's excited. I mean, all year we prepare for this, right?" Ingman said. "It starts in December. You have staff meetings and all the workouts and running sessions. So to actually see all the preparation starting to come to fruition is exciting for coaches, staff and our players.
"You know, if you're not excited about Day One on the turf, what do you get excited about?"
Offseason attendance was through the roof. Thanks to some extra credit Ingman gives players for going above and beyond, the final figure was 101.6 percent. That attendance paid off in the weight room, too, and Ingman believes this year's team is the strongest in 11 years.
Port Charlotte went 5-4 a year ago with youth all over the field. The Pirates saw their postseason hopes dashed when all nine of their season opponents lost during the final week, costing them a spot by .002 of a point.
The Pirates do not plan to leave their 2022 playoff chances to the whims of a computer algorithm.
"I'm excited about all of them, to be honest with you," Ingman said. "We've got to stay focused on today, though. Everybody's addicted to tomorrow, right? We've got to be addicted to today. Hopefully we stack good days on top of each other and we put a good product on the field in three weeks."
