In the district championship game last week, Port Charlotte had a monster first set, but failed to carry the momentum into the second.
In Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal, it was a much different story as the top-seeded Lady Pirates (15-12) cruised to a 3-0 win over Clearwater (10-17) at home.
After a tightly contested opening to the first set with things tied 7-7, Port Charlotte got on a run, scoring 11 of 13 points thanks to a trio of aces by Madelyn Paul. That enabled Port Charlotte to take the set 25-13, a run they continued into the second.
The Lady Pirates opened the following set on an 8-1 run and made it 25-13 to gain a commanding lead.
“I didn’t have to say anything,” Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart said. “Zoe (Burkhart) was in the huddle saying ‘let’s go, let’s break this second set curse.’ It was really them, they took charge and made sure they took care of it in the second set.”
From there it was all Port Charlotte, which again opened on a tear, scoring 12 of the first 13 points with senior Kiersten Tisdale recording five aces in the set. The Lady Pirates had 12 total.
“We did well serving at the line,” Burkhart said. “Our philosophy is you sit back there and you get the ball in and let our defense take care of it. That’s what we did.”
The dagger came and Port Charlotte sealed the clinching set definitively 25-8 for its 15th win of the year.
With star player and two-time Sun Player of the Year Laticia Nina out with an injury, someone needed to step up. Azyah Dailey did just that, showing controlled aggression to the tune of 12 kills and an ace. Paul and Alicia Kowalski each finished second with seven kills.
Port Charlotte will host the winner of Robinson and Land O’ Lakes at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
