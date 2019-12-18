VENICE — Port Charlotte pulled away from a fourth quarter deadlock and made clutch free throws down the stretch as the Pirates defeated Venice, 50-45, in a non-district boys basketball game Wednesday night.
The Pirates defense put the clamps on Indians star player Malachi Wideman in the second half after the senior forward almost single-handedly kept Venice in the ballgame in the first half.
Port Charlotte jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter before Wideman hit back-to-back three-pointers to close out the period. He then added another at the beginning of the second quarter for a personal 9-0 run that cut the deficit to 14-11.
“We hit some shots there early,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “But I give Venice credit. They came back and they’ve got a good player, but my boys just kept fighting. It seemed like every time they went to make a run, we were able to answer.”
Wideman scored 11 points in the second quarter, but Port Charlotte took a 24-21 lead into halftime and extended the margin to 33-28 at the end of the third quarter as Wideman was held scoreless during the period.
After Venice briefly tied the score, the Pirates gradually pulled away until a slam dunk by Alex Perry gave Port Charlotte a 43-36 lead with two minutes remaining.
“I knew when it got to the fourth quarter and we were up, we were going to ice it at the foul line,” Rhoten said. The Pirates made 11 of 16 free throws in the final quarter.
“I don’t have any big studs. I’m 5’9”, 5’8”, 5’9” and they played hard. They played well,” Rhoten added. “It’s a good win on the road.”
Logan Rogers and Gerald Robinson led Port Charlotte with 11 points apiece while Logan Clauser added 10. Rhoten credited senior Walter Johnson with the defensive job on Wideman in the second half.
“Both teams were playing defense, but we couldn’t make a shot,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “We’re just not shooting the ball very well and haven’t for a couple of games now. If you miss layups and you miss free throws against Port Charlotte, you’re going to lose. The effort was good tonight, but we’ve just got to start making shots.”
“They played hard as heck, I have no issues with the hustle,” Flynn said. “But playing against Port Charlotte, they’re going to sit down and guard because that’s what they always do. We sat down and guarded pretty well too. I’m good with the effort and OK with the score, I just want it to be on my side of the scoreboard.”
With its fourth win in a row, Port Charlotte improves to 6-1 on the season and will be off until the Provencher Shootout at Lemon Bay on Dec. 27. The Indians, now 4-3, have a home game against Cardinal Mooney on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.