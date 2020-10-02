PORT CHARLOTTE — Two weeks after being on the bad end of a lopsided loss, the Port Charlotte football team has responded with two impressive victories.
Last week, the Pirates cruised past Sarasota, 38-0, before going up 45-7 at halftime on Southeast on the way to a 52-28 running-clock win at Port Charlotte High.
The Pirates (4-1) scored on the very first offensive play of the game as Logan Rogers lofted a pass up to Alex Perry, who came down with it along the right sideline and raced down the field for a 70-yard score.
When Port Charlotte blocked Southeast’s first punt of the game and drove the ball down for a score minutes later, the rout was on.
“They’re a really good football team,” Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. “I think that blocked punt right off the bat got us some momentum. It’s one of those deals where if we don’t block that punt, I don’t know how the game turns out. I think it’s a dog fight.
“We were prepared for a down-to-the-last-second game because they’re that good of a football team, in my opinion.”
After going up 14-0 barely four minutes in on a 3-yard run by Solomon Luther, Port Charlotte added a 67-yard touchdown from Rogers to Perry, a 2-yard touchdown run by Virgil Luther, an 8-yard touchdown from Rogers to Perry and a 28-yard field goal by Trevin Howard, all before the first half was over — creating a huge hole for the Seminoles to climb out from.
Key Stats: The Pirates went 7-for-7 on scoring drives in the first half as they built a nearly insurmountable lead. Meanwhile, Southeast punted on its first four possessions before finally finding the end zone.
Rogers was unleashing deep balls at will against the Seminoles’ secondary. The senior quarterback had touchdown throws of 70, 67 and 20 yards in the game along with running for a 24-yard score as well. Southeast, on the other hand, had just one score over 20 yards.
Key Plays: Rogers’ touchdown pass to Perry on the first play gave the Pirates momentum from the jump.
The blocked punt on the ensuing drive, as Ingman said, gave Port Charlotte all it needed to pull away. Another score late in the first quarter, a 67-yard strike to Perry across the middle of the field, put Port Charlotte up 21-0.
What it means: Port Charlotte has rebounded well from its only loss of the season and has looked nearly unstoppable on offense at times this season. However, the schedule won’t be easy down the stretch as the Pirates still have to play Mariner, Charlotte and Braden River.
Quote: “(They’ve responded) well. I’m proud of them. Our practices are getting more consistent. Our effort Monday through Thursday is more consistent.
“We need to make sure we take our humble pie because the second week of November is when we have to be playing really good football.” — Pirates coach Jordan Ingman.
