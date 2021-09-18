PORT CHARLOTTE — The Lemon Bay girls nosed out Port Charlotte for second place during the Port Charlotte Invitational swim meet on Saturday at Centennial Park.
Lemon Bay’s boys took third at the six-team meet. North Port’s boys finished fourth while the Bobcat girls finished fifth. Port Charlotte’s boys finished sixth.
The Manta boys won three individual events. Matthew Sacco won the 200 free while Becket Koss took the 100 fly and Joey Sacco secured the 100 free.
Port Charlotte’s Evelyn Negrette won the girls’ 200 medley while teammate Bryanna Robinson took the 100 fly. Negrette also finished second in the 500 free while Robinson took second in the 100 backstroke.
North Port’s Michael Kent won the boys’ 100 backstroke, an event in which Port Charlotte’s Anthony Hensel finished third. Fellow Bobcat Joshua Kemp finished second in the 100 fly and third in the 200 free.
Lemon Bay’s Kylee Walls was second to Negrette in the 200 medley. Hensel and Koss finished second and third, respectively, for Port Charlotte in the boys’ 200 medley.
Port Charlotte’s Carolina Aylward third in the 50 free and 100 free while teammate Melody Stelmaszek was third in the girls’ 200 free. Kaylee Walls and Cassandra Heeg finished second and third for Lemon Bay in the 100 fly. Manta senior Meghan Brown was third in the 100 backstroke.
North Port’s Alyssa Kemp nabbed third in the 500 free.
In the relay events, Port Charlotte’s foursome of Robinson, Aylward, Negrette and Stelmaszek won the 400 free while Lemon Bay’s team of Joey Sacco, Gavin Vasbinder, Koss and Matthew Sacco won the boys’ 400.
Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay finished second and third in the girls’ 200 medley relay while the Manta boys took second in the event. The Lemon Bay girls finished second in the 200 free relay while the Pirate boys and girls each finished third.
Gulf Coast won the girls team competition with 461 points to Lemon Bay’s 334. Port Charlotte had 312. North Port finished fith with 182 points. On the boys’ side, Cape Coral’s 452 lapped second-place Gulf Coast. Lemon Bay finished with 259 points while North Port was fourth at 154. Port Charlotte totaled 143.
CHARLOTTE OUTDUELS ECS
The Tarpon boys and girls routed visiting Evangelical Christian in a dual meet on Saturday at South County Regional.
The boys won 200-75 with multiple wins from Charlie Plaisted and James Rose. Plaisted took the 100 free and 50 free. Rose won the 200 medley and 100 backstroke. Robert Trapp snared the 200 free and Gage Slorp won the 100 breaststroke. Gage McCauley was the top diver.
On the girls’ side, the Tarpons rolled to a 200-42 victory. Madison Hoffus won the 200 free and 500 free, Roxana Manta dominated the 200 medley and Karlee Casarella was uncontested in diving. Celina Myers continued her strong season with a win in the 100 fly. Zoe Schwartz took the 100 free and 100 backstroke.
