PORT CHARLOTTE – After a 22-hour break, Port Charlotte came back to Pirates Cove to finish off Lakeland Kathleen, 32-14, in a non-district football game Saturday night.
The game was called at halftime Friday after two lightning delays and a torrential downpour flooded the field with the Pirates leading, 19-8. The Red Devils elected to make the trip back and complete the game, but the Pirates quickly made sure the trip would not be a successful one.
"It was very interesting, I've never had anything like this happen before," Port Charlotte quarterback Bryce Eaton said. "But we came out with energy just like last night and we got the win."
Pirates coach Jordan Ingman said he had worried Kathleen could regain momentum with the delay, but those fears proved unfounded.
"The biggest thing in high school football is momentum and we had the momentum Friday night when we left the field," Ingman said. "It was hard to regenerate that. Kathleen had a chance to go home and rest and recover when we had them with their hands on their hips and breathing heavy. I was really proud of our kids to generate some energy in a very weird atmosphere.
"High school kids are creatures of habit and routine oriented, so this was completely out of their routine," Ingman added. "So they did a really good job coming out and executing and making sure we got off the field with a 'W' tonight."
Eaton threw three touchdown passes Friday night, but it was running back Edd Guerrier who scored both touchdowns on Saturday.
After a three-and-out on their first possession, the Pirates took over near midfield and relied on Guerrier, who carried seven times in a 10-play drive. He picked up a first down on 4th-and-3 from at Red Devils 43. The sophomore finished the march with a 1-yard plunge to extend the lead to 26-8 with 4:32 to go in the third quarter.
The Pirates then took over at the Kathleen 18 following a 1-yard, shanked punt. Four plays later, Guerrier scored on a sweep from eight yards out for a 32-8 lead with 1:48 remaining in the third period.
Key plays: Kathleen moved into Port Charlotte territory on its first drive Saturday, moving as far as the 29 before a mixup in the backfield caused a fumble and a turnover. ... Guerrier's 16-yard run on fourth down kept the drive going and his 1-yard TD run re-established the Pirates' control.
Key stats: Guerrier finished the game with 111 yards on 17 carries. Eaton was 11 of 19 passing for 161 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Alex Perry caught seven passes for 124 yards and two TDs.
For Kathleen, workhorse running back Jordan Gant had 231 yards on 26 attempts, including a 62-yard TD run down the left sideline in the fourth quarter.
What it means: The Pirates finished their season with a 5-4 record and will wait to hear on Sunday if they qualify for an at-large berth in next week's regional playoffs.
Quote: "We played well in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we mentally didn't finish the way we need to. It was inconsistent play. People think that I shouldn't dwell on that, I'm sure, but you've got to play consistent football for four quarters, especially in the playoffs. If we get in, we'll have to play four quarters, not three." – Jordan Ingman.
