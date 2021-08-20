CAPE CORAL — The Port Charlotte High School football team open the 2021 football season in dramatic fashion Friday night.
Jakeemis Pelham rushed for two touchdowns, including the game winner with 6:15 left in the game, to give Port Charlotte a 42-28 comeback victory over Island Coast in the Kickoff Classic.
The Pirates trailed 28-14 midway through the third quarter, but rallied behind the arm of Bryce Eaton and the running of Pelham and Edd Guerier.
Eaton found Nickolas Smith on a 15-yard connection to cut the deficit in half with 4:10 left in the third quarter, and after a bad snap on an Island Coast punt, tied the game on a Guerier 4-yard run.
After Pelham gave the Pirates the lead, Port Charlotte iced it on a Spencer Schwartz fumble recovery and 15-yard run to paydirt.
KEY PLAYS: A bad snap on an Island Coast punt gave the Pirates the ball at the Island Coast 25, leading to the game-tying touchdown, while Smith had a second reception on a third-and-15 for a crucial first down, setting up the game-winning score.
KEY STATS: Pelham had 130 yards rushing for Port Charlotte. Isaiah Davis threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Island Coast.
WHAT IT MEANS: Port Charlotte has a long way to go to get to where they want to be, Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. They need to clean up the penalties and were hampered by poor execution.
QUOTES: “We started nine sophomores tonight and it showed. The only thing we really did well is we were in shape. That’s to be expected. We were sloppy.” — Port Charlotte head coach Jordan Ingman.
