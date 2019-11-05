PORT CHARLOTTE — After dropping the first set, Port Charlotte come storming back to win the next three and defeat Osceola, 24-26, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23, to capture the Class 5A-Region 2 volleyball championship Tuesday night.
With the victory, the Pirates advance to the Final Four and put an end to the Warriors undefeated season.
Port Charlotte seemed out of sorts in the first game, falling behind quickly, 9-3, before coming back to tie the game at 13-13, then taking a 19-15 lead. But the Warriors came back to retake the lead and scored the final two points after Port Charlotte scored two in a row to tie the game at 24-24.
The second game was a different story, as the Pirates jumped out to a 10-3 lead, and extended the margin to 16-7, before Osceola began chipping away and closed the gap to two points.
“Our girls were really frazzled in the first set and not really playing their game,” Port Charlotte coach Christine Burkhart said. “They were playing really tight. In the second set, we played well and didn’t play tight. Third set, same thing. In the fourth set, we kinda went back to playing tight. Once we got close to that win, they started to play tight and make some mistakes.”
The Pirates took an early lead again in the third set and kept the Warriors at bay to take a 2-1 lead, then opened up a 6-1 lead in the fourth game before things started to unravel. Osceola tied it at 8-8, then took a four-point lead at 16-12. But with Azyah Dailey serving, the Pirates ran off six straight points to regain the lead and never trailed again. After the Warriors fought off two match points, Dailey finished it off with a kill.
“They know what’s on the line and they start to tighten up a little bit,” Burkhart said. “They just needed to play loose and play their game and that’s what they did in the end.
“That’s the great thing about the strength of schedule we had. They’ve been in tough situations and been able to overcome it and they applied that same knowledge that they had. They’ve been playing together for the last four years and that’s what kept them together in the end to win.”
“We realized that we had to play stronger after dropping the first set,” Dailey said. “We knew if we got them in a set, their confidence would go down lower. It happens with every team, you lose a set and your confidence kind of drops, even if it’s one percent. We came back stronger. We didn’t want to lose. Our student section helped a lot too. We have a big student section and they were really loud.”
The Pirates improved to 17-12 on the season while Osceola concluded its season with a record of 25-1.
Port Charlotte won its first Regional title in volleyball since 1988 and will travel to Ponte Vedra for the State semifinals on Saturday.
“Last year we couldn’t pull through,” Dailey said. “I’m glad we did it with this team though.”
