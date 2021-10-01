PORT CHARLOTTE – After playing its first four games on the road, the Port Charlotte High football team was thrilled to finally don its black jerseys and play its district opener during Homecoming.
The Pirates rose to the occasion as Edd Guerrier rushed for three touchdowns to lead them to an easy 48-0 victory Friday over Booker at the Pirate Cove in a District 5A-12 matchup.
The Pirates used a well-balanced attack and took advantage of three Tornado turnovers and a bad snap to put the game away early.
Port Charlotte (2-3) took the ball after a three-and-out by Booker and drove 54 yards on six plays, with Guerrier running it in from two yards out to make it 6-0 following a missed two-point PAT.
After a Tornado fumble, quarterback Bryce Eaton needed just one play to find Jamal Streeter in the corner of the end zone to make it 14-0 after Alex Perry caught the two-point conversion.
Late in the first quarter, following a bad snap on a Booker punt attempt that put the ball on the Booker 11, Guerrier ran the ball in on the following play to make it 21-0.
Guerrier finished off another one-play Pirates drive with a 63-yard scoring run to make it 27-0, and Eaton ran the ball in for a score to make it 35-0 at the half, setting up a running clock for the entire second half.
Dontae Smith scored on the first possession of the second half and Ike Perry scored for the Pirates early in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
Cornell Harris led Booker (0-4) with 49 yards rushing, all in the second half against the Pirates reserves.
Key plays: A Booker fumble following Port Charlotte’s first touchdown led to a quick touchdown for the Pirates. Then a bad snap on a punt made the score 21-0. The Tornadoes never recovered.
Key stats: Guerrier rushed for 93 yards and Smith added 69 for Port Charlotte. Booker had negative yards of total offense until the closing minutes against the third-string Pirates defense.
What it means: For Port Charlotte, a key district win at its home opener against perhaps the easiest opponent in their district. We’ll see where they stand when they play back-to-back road games at Hardee and Sebring.
Quotes: “Our tough schedule has prepared us for this district game. We have so far to go, but it’s more fun to learn in a win than in a loss. We’re playing nine sophomores and three freshmen and it’s been a grind. But we’ve grown a lot each week, gotten better, and that’s all we can ask for.” — Jordan Ingman, Port Charlotte head coach.
North Port falls again
The North Port football team dropped its fifth straight, 31-17, to Gulf Coast on Friday night.
Quarterback Sean Silverberg had two touchdowns on the night. He hit Dylan Almeyda on a short slant in the red zone and later found Jeremiah Laguerre on a red zone screen pass as the Bobcats fell to 1-5 on the season.
Meanwhile the Sharks improved to 3-2 on the year.
First-year North Port coach Garon Belser remained optimistic despite the defeat.
“We had our best game so far this year, even with the loss,” he said on Friday night.
