During the regular season, Port Charlotte played a grueling volleyball schedule that routinely saw the Pirates get pummeled and humbled. At times, the way the team played left coach Christine Burkhart befuddled.
Azyah Dailey knows now what she didn’t fully accept then: There had to be days like that to have days like this.
Port Charlotte (11-16) advanced to the Class 5A Region 3 semifinals on Wednesday with a 3-0 sweep of Naples. There, the Pirates will meet Barron Collier in a match that could open the door wide for a run to the state semifinals.
“We played a lot of hard teams to prepare us for this moment,” said Dailey, who had 20 kills as part of the Pirates’ 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 win. “Even though our record wasn’t where we wanted it to be, it definitely made us smarter. I think we learned how to communicate, even in losses, how to push to the end, I think that’s what is helping us now.”
Port Charlotte went 7-16 in the regular season and hasn’t lost since, sweeping the district tournament without dropping a set before keeping the Golden Eagles (11-8) at arm’s length.
Naples exposed something of a humblebrag flaw in the Pirates that never really surfaced while facing so many of the state’s best teams – a nagging tendency to not put away a lesser opponent.
“That is kind of like our resounding theme when we maybe aren’t challenged as much as we are by better teams,” Burkhart said. “They’ve got to fix that, but sometimes it just happens.”
The Pirates came out strong during the dominant opening set and flashed superior hitting and defense at times throughout the rest of the match. Naples, however, hung around by taking advantage of lapses in Port Charlotte’s intensity, surviving multiple set points, then four match points.
Whenever they needed it most, though, Dailey and Laticia Nina (11 kills) came through with a key kill, especially in the final set.
“They both had really good nights,” Burkhart said. “It was nice to see the balance between the two.”
Undefeated Barron Collier (17-0) now awaits the Pirates in Naples next Thursday. The Cougars – ranked No. 10 in the state according to MaxPreps – dispatched Ida Baker 25-10, 25-12, 25-12 in their quarterfinal. Burkhart said beating Barron Collier might be the key to the Pirates achieving season goal of at least reaching, then surpassing last year’s Final Four appearance.
“Whoever wins next week is going to have a pretty good road to the state championship,” Burkhart said. Osceola, potentially the best team on the other side of Port Charlotte’s bracket, saw its season end just before district play due to COVID-19.
With seven seniors on the team including herself, Dailey said the opponent no longer matters at this point in the season. Rather, every game could be their last, so the next opponent will always be the most important one.
“You have to have confidence going in, but you can’t be cocky,” Dailey said. “Since each game could be our last, we’re playing with a lot more intelligence and edge.”
