PORT CHARLOTTE — A pregame downpour turned the field at Pirates Cove into a muddy mess, so Port Charlotte relied on its ground game to defeat Braden River, 29-21, in a Class 6A-District 12 matchup Friday night.
Ja’nyrein Washington scored three touchdowns and the Pirates defense held off the Pirates from Bradenton with a clutch goal-line stand in the fourth quarter with Port Charlotte clinging to an 8-point lead.
“I think that’s the fourth game that we’ve closed it out on a long drive that we physically just had to get a first down,” Pirates coach Jordan Ingman said. “We couldn’t throw it much with the field conditions so we had to go right at them.”
Braden River took the opening kickoff and moved quickly for a score as quarterback Shawqi Itraish hit Josh Thomas with a 4-yard touchdown. But the Pirates answered almost as quickly with the first of Washington’s scoring runs, a 13-yard burst up the middle. Port Charlotte’s defense then forced the only punt of the evening and the Pirates moved 82 yards in 13 plays to take a 14-7 lead early in the second period on a 2-yard run by Washington.
Braden River tied it up, but Port Charlotte answered again with a TD drive just before the half to take a 20-14 lead into halftime. Anthony Ferrentino finished the march with a 4-yard run.
Braden River attempted to catch the Pirates off guard with an onside kick to open the second half, but Port Charlotte recovered and moved for another score, a 1-yard run by Washington to make it 26-14.
Braden River got a long kickoff return and quckly cut the deficit to 26-21 on a 16-yard Itraish to Carson Goda TD pass.
Port Charlotte then embarked on another long, time-consuming drive, but had to settle for a 20-yard Trevin Howard field goal to make it 29-21 late in the third quarter.
Braden River’s defense stopped PC from scoring for the first time all evening midway through the fourth quarter and moved the ball to a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. The Pirate defense stiffened, and Solomon Luther sacked. Itraish for an 11-yard loss on fourth down to preserve the win.
Key Plays: A 49-yard pass from Logan Rodgers to Dylan Lockhart set up the first Port Charlotte touchdown. On the second drive, on 4th-and-5 from the 34 yard line, Bo Guy took a pitchout 31 yards to the Braden River 4 to set up the second TD run by Washington. The third Pirate scoring drive featured a 43-yard dash by Rodgers to move the ball to the 5 yard line and set up Ferrentino’s touchdown.
Port Charlotte converted four of five times on fourth downs during the game. Rodgers found Guy for a 19-yard gain on fourth and 7 in the fourth quarter to set up Howard’s field goal.
Key Stats: Rodgers was the leading rusher with 139 yards on 19 carries, but was only able to complete 3 of 10 passes for 79 yards on the wet, muddy field. Washington ran the ball 23 times for 103 yards., and Guy had 48 yards on 8 attempts.
What It Means: Port Charlotte is now 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the district and will be headed to the playoffs as an at-large team in two weeks. Braden River fell to 4-5, 2-2, but could still qualify for the postseason.
What They Said: “The defense made a huge stand down there,” Ingman said. “It’s just a complete win tonight. There’s so many kids that I’m proud of, so many coaches I’m proud of, I’m just really happy for our players.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.