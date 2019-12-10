PORT CHARLOTTE – Walter Johnson scored 11 points as the Port Charlotte boys basketball team bounced back from a tough loss to Charlotte with a 63-27 victory over DeSoto County on Tuesday night in a non-district matchup.
Leading 26-16 at the break, and following a sluggish start to open the second half, coach Kip Rhoten lit into his team in hopes of producing a spark.
The Pirates (3-1) responded by outscoring the Bulldogs 23-7 in the third quarter and were able to get a running clock near the end of the game.
“It was nice to have some guys back. They’re trying to do what’s being asked of them. We hit some adversity at the beginning of the year and they have reacted very well,” Rhoten said. “If you keep working hard, good things will happen.”
Port Charlotte got off to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter with help from Johnson, returning strong after missing the Charlotte game along with Christian Stone and Colby Schmutz, the latter of whom also missed Tuesday’s game.
However, DeSoto (1-3), coming off its first win Monday over Lake Placid, got Tony Blanding going, and after an altercation in the stands delayed the game for about 10 minutes, was able to cut the lead to 10 at the half.
“That altercation got their minds off the game, and with a young team you have to get them refocused. After I ripped into them it woke them up a little bit,” Rhoten said.
Port Charlotte went into lockdown mode on defense and was able to produce easy points from it. Gerald Robinson scored all 10 of his points in the second half while Stone, Logan Clauser and Shawn Laferesne also had big games for the Pirates to produce a balanced offensive attack.
Blanding led all scorers with 13 for DeSoto, with nobody else getting more than five. With four games this week, the Bulldogs emptied their bench to save energy for games with Community Christian and Venice coming Thursday and Friday.
Coach Darrel Nicklow said it was a classic letdown game following a big win.
“They smothered us and we couldn’t get the ball to drop. I liked the kids’ effort, but we have to do better,” Nicklow said. “We came in with expectations to give ourselves a chance, but we didn’t play well. It was a letdown.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.