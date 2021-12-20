ENGLEWOOD – When four-year starter Logan Rogers graduated, it was up to Onix Diaz to assume the role of Port Charlotte’s floor general.
Game by game, Diaz has acclimated himself to the role and that was on display Monday night as the Pirates faced Community School of Naples on the first day of the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay High School.
Diaz willed Port Charlotte back from a lethargic start, rallied the Pirates from a 15-point deficit and kept them afloat when Alex Perry was felled by an ankle injury by hitting all six of his free throws before the Seahawks pulled out a 51-49 victory.
The box score will only show Diaz’s 8 points, but the senior who has served as Rogers’ understudy routinely set up his teammates for success, even though they couldn’t quite knock down the shots.
“I just try to get my teammates involved, getting good shots up, lead them on the court,” Diaz said. “Just trying to take my team and make it better.”
Port Charlotte began the game a step slow and out of sorts and the Seahawks took advantage, building a 30-20 halftime lead. The Pirates fell further behind to open the second half and found themselves trailing 39-24 when Diaz snapped Port Charlotte out of its malaise with his only basket of the game. Perry also picked up his game at that point and the two keyed a 13-0 run.
Port Charlotte trailed 40-37 at the start of the fourth quarter when Perry came down hard after a rebound and twisted his right ankle. He missed the remainder of the game. In response, the Pirates tightened the screws on defense. CSN managed just one field goal in the fourth quarter, getting the rest of its points at the free throw line.
“We had a bad first half,” Diaz said. “We decided at halftime to come out of the locker room, lock in, and play harder.”
It was a free throw contest for both teams over the final two minutes, with Port Charlotte hitting all 10 attempts down the stretch. When Khyre’ Ellis sank a pair of charities with 3.1 seconds remaining, the game was knotted at 49 all.
Port Charlotte played pressure defense on the Seahawks’ inbounds, but Roland Frederick was whistled for a foul with 1.3 seconds remaining. Max Koeppl made both free throws and Diaz’s 50-foot desperation heave sailed wide.
Perry led Port Charlotte with 13 points and 8 rebounds. He had 10 points and 5 boards in the third quarter. Ellis finished with 12 points, hitting his last six free throws in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t deserve to win that game,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “We didn’t come out with any intensity. We got exactly what we deserved.”
Port Charlotte fell to 4-4 with the loss, while CSN improved to 3-2. The Pirates will play Armwood in their Provencher finale at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
In other games:
Lemon Bay 71, Out-of-Door 65: The Mantas (4-6) overcame the Thunder’s 14 3-point goals by hitting their free throws in overtime to get the win. ODA (2-5) didn’t have a two-point basket until Kevin O’Donoghue’s put-back with 4:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Until then, all of the Thunder’s points had come on the 14 treys and five free throws. ODA forced overtime with an old-fashioned, 3-point play, when Greg Robinson hit a layup and was fouled. In the extra period, Jacob Newcomb scored six points on a trey and three free throws to give Lemon Bay some breathing room and the team hit enough free throws the rest of the way to seal the win. Jace Huber led the Mantas with 21 points. Newcomb had 16 and Zak Morrill added 10. Lemon Bay will close out the Provencher on Tuesday against Ida Baker.
Lehigh 83, Gaither 75: The Lightning (5-3) shook off a slow start of their own with a big third quarter to pull out the win against the Cowboys (2-5)
Mariner 77, Wiregrass Ranch 69: The Tritons erased an early deficit and hung on down the stretch to keep the Bulls at arm’s length. With the win, Mariner improved to 10-0 on the season, while the Bulls dropped to 7-3.
Riverview 77, Armwood 37: The Rams improved to 6-2 with a running-clock victory over the 1-6 Hawks.
North Port 62, Ida Baker 52: The Bobcats opened up a 9-point halftime lead and kept the Bulldogs at bay by having someone new step up with every quarter. James King scored 8 of his 13 points in the first quarter, Joey Rivera tallied 6 of his 8 points in the second quarter, Eli Lubsey scored 7 of his team-high 14 in the third quarter and Maxx Huml iced the game with 8 of his 12 points in the final period. The Bobcats improved to 6-3 and will face Parrish Community on Tuesday.
Evangelical Christian 58, DeSoto County 45: The Sentinels (5-4) used a big second quarter to keep the Bulldogs at bay. DeSoto County (2-6) trailed just 12-11 when ECS went on its run, opening up a 33-22 halftime lead. The Bulldogs couldn’t make up ground, but didn’t lose much, either. Jamari Redding had a standout game for DeSoto, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. The Bulldogs will play Gaither on Tuesday.
Parrish Community 67, Community Christian 20: The Bulls (8-1) blasted out to a 45-8 halftime lead as the Mustangs’ season-long scoring woes continued in the running-clock defeat. CCS (1-7) has been held to 32 or fewer points in six of their seven losses while playing without leading scorer Lucas Rivera. The Mustangs will play Out-of-Door on Tuesday.
On the girls’ side at the Provencher:
Lemon Bay 58, Dunbar 40: The Lady Mantas went on a 15-4 run in the third quarter and improved to 5-6. Sophomore Taylor Orris led Lemon Bay with a game high 21 points and 5 rebounds. The Lady Mantas return to action against St. John Neumann at 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte 71, Evangelical Christian 37: Charlotte handed Fort Myers’ Evangelical Christian just its second defeat of the season with a decisive victory. The Tarpons improved to 6-3 on the season, while the Sentinels fell to 11-2.
St. John Neumann 53, DeSoto County 38: The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 5-7 on the season.
