Two-sport standout Alex Perry on Wednesday transferred from Port Charlotte to Venice where he will begin the school year and join the Venice football team.
Venice coach John Peacock confirmed the transfer and said Perry will report to his first practice Wednesday evening, but added that he didn’t know much more about the situation.
“It’s official,” Peacock said of Perry transferring. “I’ve never seen the kid play. I don’t know anything about him except that he’s tall and supposedly a good receiver.
“Everyone is going to have the same opportunity that he will. He’ll have to come out and prove himself. He’ll be a little bit behind, but he will have the opportunity.”
Perry, a 6-6, 180-pound senior, has spent the summer making football visits to NCAA Division I schools such as Purdue, Central Florida and Florida Atlantic. Last year at Port Charlotte in his first full varsity season, Perry caught 28 passes for 658 yards and 9 touchdowns. He averaged 23.5 yards per reception.
In Perry, Venice adds another potent playmaking weapon to a deep arsenal. Venice brings back Omari Hayes, Jayshon Platt and Keyon Sears at receiver and Peacock is high on tight end Austin Bray, who had a strong summer.
“It’s a surprise, and it will be tough on him to learn everything in a short period of time,” Peacock said of Perry transferring weeks before the season begins.
Perry also provides a boost to the Venice basketball team. This past season at Port Charlotte, Perry averaged 18.8 points and 8.3 rebounds on a Pirates team that went 17-4, won a district title and made a deep run in the Class 5A playoffs.
His standout junior season at Port Charlotte earned Perry the Athlete of the Year award during The Daily Sun’s All-Area Banquet at CoolToday Park on June 8.
This is not the first time Perry was presented with the prospect of a transfer to Venice.
He received a school choice option this past school year allowing his transfer, but he stayed at Port Charlotte because, “we all bleed Port Charlotte red and black,” his mother, Alissa Perry, said.
Circumstances for the family changed earlier this year when Alissa was involved in a car accident that resulted in multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. Faced with a lengthy rehabilitation process that promised to be time-consuming, costly and painful, Alissa came to the realization she was unable – for now – to care for Alex, his siblings and other family members.
“Alex is a Pirate and we’ve always said we’re Pirates for life,” Alissa said. “I had to put my pride aside and do this for Alex and for myself and I know people are going to come down on Alex, saying whatever, and that’s not fair.”
“It crushes me and breaks my heart, but I can’t have people coming down on Alex without knowing everything,” she continued. “So, I’m probably sharing way more than I should or even have to.”
The Perry family lives in North Port and originally hails from Sarasota. Transferring to North Port High was not an option due to a protracted dispute between the family and the school involving one of Perry’s siblings.
Perry will live with family in Nokomis while attending Venice. Alissa says the family is leaving the door open on returning to Port Charlotte, should circumstances change.
“We wish him the best and nothing but success,” said Port Charlotte athletic director Bob Bruglio.
