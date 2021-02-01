When the end came Monday for the Port Charlotte girls soccer team, it was swift and served with a slice of humble pie.
Cypress Lake (8-10-2) scored the mild upset with a 3-0 win to advance to the semifinals of the Class 5A District 11 tournament and an abrupt end to Port Charlotte’s season.
“I feel really bad for our seniors. We should have provided them that W to get to the next step and it’s really upsetting, being a coach and seeing that happen,” Port Charlotte assistant Blake Bettis said. Bettis was filling in for head coach Bob Theriault, who missed the game with an illness. “The seniors have given us so much the whole season, so it’s just sad we couldn’t put together that W for them.”
The Pirates (5-7) never were able to put consistent pressure on the Cypress Lake end of the field and the Panthers eventually broke through against junior keeper Trea Taylor despite her strong play in goal.
“Trea’s a great asset to our team,” Bettis said. “She’s a very versatile player and we can stick her anywhere we want and she performs and she does it with a smile on her face and she give us her best. It’s good to have a player like that we can utilize in truly any position.”
Port Charlotte spent much of the final half of the season experimenting with younger players in an effort to get a jump on next season’s possible rotations, but the seven experienced and battle-tested seniors remained the team’s core.
That is what made Monday’s defeat all the more disappointing, said senior Brenna Pennacchi.
“We honestly did come in a little cocky and I think that was a big issue,” she said. “I feel like we could have beat them. This group of seniors is talented, but we just didn’t work together well tonight.”
Pennacchi said Port Charlotte is at its best when the team is looking out for each other, but that was not happening on Monday.
“Our mindset is ‘we’ – where ‘we’ play – and a lot of us where not in that mindset,” she said. “We came in thinking it would be an easy win.”
As Pennacchi hinted, there had been high expectations for the Pirates this season. Coronavirus-related interruptions and some continuity issues ultimately short-circuited their run.
“We made the best of it,” Pennacchi said. “We had good games, we had really bad games. We’ve gotten 8-0’d and we’ve 8-0’d others.”
Both Bettis and Pennacchi were high on the team’s overall future.
“I’m excited for next year because there’s a lot of youth coming up,” Bettis said. “Sometimes you have to take the L’s and use them as a learning experience and I know we have a good group of girls who will definitely bounce back and I’m looking forward to next year.”
Pennacchi said freshman McKayla Bernardi and sophomore Ava Hilton should be bright spots in the years to come.
“McKayla and Ava are definitely going to be the two girls I think are going to be up there,” she said. “They both play in the midfield and McKayla is a big scorer. I’m going to come back and watch games.”
