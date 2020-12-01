ENGLEWOOD – On the way to Lemon Bay High School, Kip Rhoten told his Port Charlotte boys basketball team that it played a style that might let an opponent hang around, but to not let themselves get flustered.
Lemon Bay hung around for a little bit on Tuesday night. Then Port Charlotte blew the doors off the gym.
Behind a monster third quarter, the Pirates rolled to a 69-44 victory against the Manta Rays to open their regular season in style.
“A 25-point win on the road, first game of the year against a rival and everybody gets to play?” Rhoten said. “I consider that pretty good.”
Lemon Bay (1-2) had just pulled within 31-27 on a pair of 3-point baskets by Donnie Harvey and Gabriel Arritt at the 7:05 mark of the third quarter when the Pirates’ opportunistic defensive scheme and rapid transition game finally took its toll.
Lemon Bay didn’t hit another shot from the field for the remainder of the quarter as the Pirates lit into the Mantas for an 18-3 run that featured seven different scorers.
Port Charlotte kept the heat on Lemon Bay until pulling the starters with 3:33 to play, leading 62-41.
“We’re going to play a certain way and sometimes it may let a team stay close and we may even give up some 3s here or there,” Rhoten said. “But if we just keep grinding and stay the course, it takes a toll after a while.”
The decisive fourth quarter ruined an otherwise solid effort from Lemon Bay. The Mantas trailed 16-9 after the first quarter, but put together a solid stretch of play in the second quarter to knot the game briefly at 18-18. As a harbinger for Lemon Bay’s second half fortunes, Port Charlotte responded with a 13-3 run and closed out the quarter with a 31-21 lead.
“We did a lot of good things and we played really hard, but we have to become more consistent in our details,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “You can’t just go out and freelance. You have to be disciplined.”
Port Charlotte (1-0) dominated on the boards, 29-13, and forced 27 Lemon Bay turnovers. Alex Perry led all scorers with 21 points. Gerald Robinson added 11.
Harvey was a bright spot for the Mantas, scoring nine consecutive points in the fourth quarter en route to a team-high 14. All of Shea Cullum’s nine points came in the first quarter.
Lemon Bay will return to action Friday at Community School of Naples. Port Charlotte was to play Charlotte on Thursday but that game was postponed, so the Pirates’ next action will come next Tuesday when they play host to Venice.
