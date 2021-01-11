On a night for seniors, youth was served Monday at Port Charlotte.
Senior Andrea Halaby had a hat trick while freshman Mckayla Bernardi gave the Pirates a glimpse of their future with a pair of second-half goals as Port Charlotte stopped DeSoto County on the mercy rule, 9-1, with six minutes to play.
Port Charlotte picked up just its third win of the season, this one coming on Senior Night.
“We had fun tonight on the field,” Pirates coach Bob Theriault said. “It was nice to be able to put all the seniors out and have them take their turn after all the hard work they’ve put in. Then we put our young guns in who are going to support our program.”
Theriault said after a 2-8 start, the decision was made to transition to the Pirates’ younger players for the remainder of the season. The results were promising, especially when Bernardi knocked home her two goals during a two-minute span midway through the second half.
“We have three freshmen who will be starting the remainder of the season and that’s going to help,” Theriault said. “A lot of hungry kids and a lot of kids seeing where our strengths are when we work the ball and possess and work to the outside rather than jam up the middle.”
Halaby was hot from the start, taking a long pass and knocking it past DeSoto County goalkeeper Emily Guzman less than two minutes into the game. She tacked on a breakaway goal six minutes later, then a pair of mishandled defensive balls found the Bulldogs’ net for a 4-0 Pirates lead.
Mariana Garcia opened the second half with DeSoto County’s lone goal, fighting through the Pirates from midfield well into the penalty area.
“She’s a workhorse who has been scoring more goals for the team,” DeSoto County coach Saul Vazquez said. “She loves to play with the ball and you can see that. She has an impressive control with the ball.”
Halaby capped her big night with a header to give Port Charlotte a 5-1 lead. Bernardi took over from there.
DeSoto County fell to 4-7-1 and has just two games remaining in the regular season – at Lake Placid on Jan. 19 and at Fort Meade on Jan. 25. Port Charlotte improved to 3-8 and travels to Cypress Lake tomorrow before playing host to rival Charlotte on Friday.
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.