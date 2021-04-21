Madelyn Paul always liked Southeastern University.
This spring, Southeastern University liked her back.
Wednesday, Paul became the latest member of the Port Charlotte volleyball team’s senior class to sign a letter-of-intent to play at the next level. She will play volleyball and beach volleyball for the NAIA school located in Lakeland.
“I used to go to Community Christian for 10 years, so we went and toured (at Southeastern) a few times,” Paul said. “I really liked the campus and atmosphere.”
In March, Paul was asked by the Fire’s coaching staff if she would consider coming to town for what amounted to a tryout during practice.
“They asked me to play with them and some of the new recruits, and I just really loved the dynamic with the team,” Paul said. “I loved all the girls and felt like I fit so well and everything just kind of fell into place and it felt really right.”
Paul always wanted to play volleyball at the college level, but over the years she had developed a similar love for beach volleyball. The opportunity to play both was another draw.
“I never really thought of beach; I just thought it would be indoors, so it’s really great I’ll be able to play both,” she said. “I love beach just as much, if not more now, than indoors.”
Under eighth-year coach Audrey Goldsberry, the Fire rattled off three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2017-2019 before a pandemic-abbreviated schedule resulted in a losing record (4-12) for the first time in her tenure. Southeastern will be looking to regain the form that led it to the NAIA tournament in 2015.
First-year Port Charlotte coach Julie White, who was an assistant with the Pirates during Paul’s senior season, said Southeastern was a good fit.
“Madelyn was a very solid, fundamental player for us. Her technical skills were very sound,” White said. “She was always a pleasure to be around. She was always smiling and has an upbeat attitude so I think she will definitely bring those qualities to her next team, as well.”
Paul, who hails from a family with deep ties to law enforcement, plans to study psychology with the goal of becoming a forensic psychologist for the FBI.
