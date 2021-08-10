School has started, practice has returned and preseason kickoff classics are just over a week away for area high school football teams.
As it stands now, each team is undefeated and the prospect of a trip to the playoffs is still on everyone’s minds. Though each team has something to feel good about heading into 2021, no one has it all figured out just yet.
There are still starting positions to be won and experience to gain for at least one position group for each area team. Here are the areas to watch for each:
Venice’s offensive line
An often unheralded key to the Indians’ success, Venice’s offensive line features both talent and depth this year. A big question, however, is who to play where?
Mike Raney (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) has established himself as a strong, versatile player — qualifying for last year’s state weightlifting meet — and has committed to play for the Naval Academy.
Alongside Raney at guard will be John Kisgen (5-foot-11, 245 pounds) while Zach Allen (6-foot-1, 250 pounds) mans the center position with Bilal Omar (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) — broken wrist in 2020 — and Riley Cleary (6-foot-6, 265 pounds) penciled in as the bookends at tackle.
Other offensive linemen like Matthew Peavley (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) and Dylon Manganelli (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) could push for playing time as well.
Though many of those players have experience, they have yet to play together as a unit. Learning to do so will be crucial against another difficult Indians’ schedule featuring Cardinal Gibbons, Edgewater and Cocoa in the first three weeks.
Charlotte’s defensive secondary
The Tarpons didn’t fear many opposing quarterbacks for good reason in 2020, but starting cornerbacks Tai’Viahn Kelly and Ethan Redden have since graduated.
Though Keon Jones returns at cornerback, he’ll also be asked to play other roles like quarterback and receiver.
Joining Jones (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) at cornerback will be Sekorrey Thomas (6-foot, 180 pounds) — a junior varsity call-up — and Avant Harris (6-foot, 160 pounds). Brayan Augustin (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) will return at safety, but won’t have much help behind him.
Both Augustin (4.48 40-yard dash) and Harris (4.49) give the Tarpons plenty of speed while the experience of Jones should give the unit plenty of confidence.
Lemon Bay’s defensive front seven
The Mantas have established an identity of a run-first offense with an aggressive stack-the-box defense, and that’s not likely to change this year.
While many components of the offense return, replacing some key members in the heart of the defense like Henry Schouten, Mitch Ramsay and Louis Baldor will be an important step if Lemon Bay wants to return to the regional playoffs.
Some of those new playmakers have already started to emerge.
Sophomore linebacker Landon Spanniger and sophomore defensive lineman Dan Romanelli both came up with big hits in the spring game win over Evangelical Christian while others like linebackers CJ Knicely, Caleb Whitmore, Anthony Doxen and lineman Kameron Wilson have earned playing time this fall.
Port Charlotte’s receivers
Solomon Luther (graduated) and Alex Perry (transferred to Venice) accounted for 77 of the 87 catches that Pirates receivers hauled in last season.
With both now gone, there’s an immediate opening for players to grab the spotlight.
Jamal Streeter, a junior-varsity call-up, should see playing time early with other receivers like Lashawn Powell and Dominick Corrica. Nick Smith, a backup last year, could be a factor, too, as he led the team with 87 receiving yards in the spring game.
North Port’s running backs
Like most high school football teams, running the ball well will be crucial to the Bobcats’ success this year. Luckily for them, some of their best playmakers are lining up at running back this season.
Jeremiah Laguerre (6-foot-2, 186 pounds) — an impact player in all three phases for North Port last year — will see time at running back along with Jaylon Fulton (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) and Justus Pagan (5-foot-11, 198 pounds), a transfer from Charlotte High.
DeSoto County’s offensive weapons
Offensive struggles held the Bulldogs back in 2020 as they went 0-11 and were shut out in five games.
Fixing those woes could kickstart a turnaround in Arcadia, and there are already a few players there who look to be up to the task.
Lane Fullerton could be the answer at quarterback while other players like running backs Andy Garibay and Nazir Gilchrist should be able to make some defenders miss.
